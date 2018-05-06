Donald Glover hosted Saturday Night Live and gave Star Wars fans a treat when he previewed his take on Lando Calrissian from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Lando addressed the lack of black people in space to Kenan Thompson, Leslie Jones, and Chris Redd.

In addition to discussing the lack of black people in space at the Lando Summit, Donald Glover also sang of intergalactic love as well as why he loves alien women. Though it's a Saturday Night Live skit, it shows how awesome Glover's Lando is going to be on the big screen.

Another highlight of the SNL skit is when Donald Glover is singing his song about intergalactic love, he's backed up by the one and only Max Rebo from Return of the Jedi. Rebo pretty much steals the show, even from Lando.

Many fans are skeptical of the Solo movie, but several agree that Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian is already a standout. Some have even asked why the movie isn't simply called Lando, which is a bit ridiculous.

Alden Ehrenreich is at a disadvantage right out of the gate as Donald Glover is a much bigger name and very popular at the moment. However, we've yet to see Solo and truly give Ehrenreich the chance that he deserves. Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.