Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change today announced Roar For Change, a global challenge in support of UNICEF. The initiative invites fans and families to share their own version of Chewbacca's iconic roar. For each public post, like, or share on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that includes #RoarForChange between May 3 - 25, 2018, Star Wars: Force for Change U.S. will donate $1 to UNICEF USA, up to $1 million. Funds will be used to support UNICEF's lifesaving work for children around the world. Says Paul Gainer, Head of Disney Consumer Products Commercialization.

"Every year, May 4th has seen fans across the globe become Forces for Change and rally around good causes. This year, as part of the countdown to the launch of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we're giving them a fun way to support UNICEF while celebrating Han's legendary sidekick Chewbacca, and his iconic roar, which is almost as recognizable as the Wookiee warrior himself."

Fans can share their best Chewbacca impersonation, don Hasbro's Electronic Chewbacca mask, or create a Dubsmash using one of Chewbacca's best-known roars from the Star Wars saga, which will be hosted on the app's homepage for the duration of the campaign. The initiative kicked off with a video featuring the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story, revealing Chewbacca's diva behavior on the set of the new movie, which hits theaters on May 25. Says director Ron Howard in the launch video.

"Chewbacca may not always have the best temperament but beneath the gruff exterior is a heart of gold. That's why he's challenging you to Roar for Change."

Fans and families attending Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite on May 3rd will also be invited to join the celebration during the park-wide exclusive event. Additionally, on May 4th, guests at the Disney store in San Francisco will have the chance to meet Chewbacca and roar alongside the legend himself, and from May 4 - 6, fans that roar and post on social media in Disney store locations nationwide using #RoarForChange will receive 10% off their Star Wars purchase.

Partners from across the Star Wars galaxy have joined forces to celebrate the initiative. LEGO is taking to the streets of New York with the first-ever Brick Millennium Falcon pedicab to promote Roar for Change and give fans the chance to roar alongside Chewbacca himself in Bryant Park on May 4. Hasbro and Funko each met the challenge to Roar for Change and created celebratory videos to help unlock the donation to UNICEF.

Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable initiative from Lucasfilm and Disney, harnesses the strength of Star Wars to empower and improve the lives of children around the world. Since 2014 when it was inspired by Star Wars fans, Star Wars: Force for Change has raised over $16 million to date for charitable causes around the world.

Nearly one in four children worldwide are severely malnourished. UNICEF is working in 190 countries and territories to defend children's rights and, among other issues, help address malnutrition. On behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change, funds unlocked through this campaign will help UNICEF to provide Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic Food packets to children suffering from malnutrition, helping them to have a chance at a brighter future. Said Rajesh Anandan, Senior Vice President of UNICEF Ventures, UNICEF USA.

"We are thrilled to team up with Star Wars: Force for Change and Chewbacca to help improve the lives of malnourished children around the world. It's incredible to see Star Wars fans rally around the spirit of Chewbacca and UNICEF's lifesaving mission. Together, we can protect all that is good in a galaxy not so far away."

Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable initiative from Lucasfilm and Disney, harnesses the strength of Star Wars to empower and improve the lives of children around the world. Since 2014, it was inspired by Star Wars fans, and the countless hours they have dedicated to philanthropy over the past four decades. To date, over $16 million has been raised for charitable causes around the world on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change. With a bright future ahead, and new Star Wars stories to be told, Force for Change aims to continue collaborating with causes and encouraging others to be forces for change in their own community. To learn more, please visit ForceForChange.com.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes. The film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany. Ron Howard directs "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers. Lawrence Kasdan, Jason McGatlin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller serve as executive producers. Jonathan Kasdan & Lawrence Kasdan wrote the screenplay. "Solo: A Star Wars Story" opens in U.S. theaters on May 25, 2018.