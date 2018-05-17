There has been some talk about Lando Calrissian's sexuality in Solo after droid L3-37 jokes that Lando and Han are flirting in some promotional footage. Donald Glover's portrayal of the young Lando has also been a hot topic of debate, with many claiming that he is being overly flirty in the footage that has been seen so far. While the character's sexuality isn't explicitly addressed in Solo, writers Jonathan and Lawrence Kasdan have decided to shed some light on the subject, basically confirming that he's pansexual.

In the upcoming Solo, Donald Glover's overly flirty Lando doesn't really limit himself to one gender, or even species for that matter, which has been confirmed by Jonathon Kasdan. In a recent interview, Kasdan was asked point blank if Lando was pansexual. He had this to say.

"I would say yes. There's a fluidity to Donald (Glover) and Billy Dee's (portrayal of Lando's) sexuality."

When pressed further, Kasdan said that Lando doesn't have any "hard and fast rules," leaving his sexuality very open. Though Lando Calrissian was in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, he didn't receive enough screen time to figure out exactly what was going on with the character, but Billy Dee Williams was certainly a very flirtatious rogue.

As for the LGBT element of Solo, Lawrence Kasdan reveals that he wished that they could have injected more of that into the Star Wars spin-off. The writer also said that it's time for the Star Wars universe to explicitly take on that role in the near future. And who knows, maybe if the Lando movie becomes a reality, that idea will be explored further. Kasdan says this.

"I mean, I would have loved to have gotten a more explicitly LGBT character into this movie. I think it's time, certainly, for that, and I love the fluidity, sort of the spectrum of sexuality that Donald appeals to and that droids are a part of."

Though Jonathon Kasdan is into the idea of Lando's pansexuality, his father, Lawrence Kasdan, was a little bit more cryptic when discussing the matter. When asked about L3-37's flirting joke, the elder Kasdan simply said, "That is her personality. Maybe it means something, maybe it doesn't." Whatever the case may be, Donald Glover's Lando is raising some eyebrows and bringing some attention from all walks of life.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters next Friday, May 25th, and the early reviews and fan reactions have generally been positive. Star Wars fans are highly skeptical of the spin-off movie over Alden Ehrenreich's performance. However, the early reviews and reactions have been heaping praise on his portrayal of the young smuggler while some are criticizing Donald Glover and his performance as young Lando, which many did not see coming a few months ago. You can read more about the fluid sexuality of young Lando Calrissian from The Huffington Post.