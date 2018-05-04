Lucasfilm has released an interesting 360 degree clip from Solo to announce that tickets for the movie have officially gone on sale. Hardcore fans always knew that the tickets were going to go on sale on Star Wars Day, but it's safe to say that not many saw Lucasfilm releasing the clip where Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian bets the Millennium Falcon in a high stakes game of Sabacc with Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo. The 360 experience makes for some funky audio, but the scene is still pretty cool.

The 360 VR experience allows Star Wars fans to sit on the Sabacc table while Han and Lando exchange insults during the game. Viewers are able to turn around in a full circle, examining the new aliens as well as focus on either Han or Lando during the highs stakes game. Han and Lando meet for the first time in the Solo clip, which also makes for an interesting way to see the pivotal clip for the first time. Overall, it feels kind of weird and unnatural, but that's mainly due to the VR experience.

However, the new clip is just being used to promote the fact that tickets for Solo: A Star Wars Story are now on sale. The spin-off movie has promising opening weekend box office projections. Currently, it looks like Solo will have an opening of at least $170 million, making it the highest grossing Memorial Weekend debut, taking over the top spot from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. The opening weekend projections also place the movie nearly $20 million higher than the debut weekend of Rogue One.

The latest box office predictions for Solo are promising, especially after many hardcore Star Wars fans have expressed their doubt in the spin-off movie. It's too early to tell, but it's pretty easy to imagine that the pre-sale tickets for the movie will more than likely break some records, but not Infinity War records. With more and more new footage being released, it seems that the interest for Solo will only get higher as the days get closer to the release. Plus, the movie will screen publicly for the first time at Cannes next week.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on May 25th, but there are still some Star Wars Day excitement coming from the movie to tide fans over. The 360 VR clip is pretty interesting, especially because you can get a close look at some of the new aliens, but one hopes that they'll release the unaltered clip online before the movie hits theaters. That being said, you can watch the new 360 VR clip from Solo: A Star Wars Story below, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel and then head over to Fandango to preorder your tickets. May the Fourth be with you.