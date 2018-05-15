With 10 days and counting until the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney and LucasFilm have released a new preview that goes behind-the-scenes with director Ron Howard and cinematographer Bradford Young. The director and cinematographer explain the visual style they wanted to create with this Star Wars spin-off, with Bradford Young revealing that one of the things that "struck" him about this film was that it had to be natural, with practical sets and locations, adding that everything had to come from the "right place," including the placement of the camera, lights, and so on.

Ron Howard also revealed that he thinks Bradford Young, who became the first ever black cinematographer to be nominated for an Oscar for his work on Arrival, is an "incredible artist," who builds his visual style from character and story. The video also features interviews with hair designer Lisa Tomblin-Fitzpatrick, who adds that she didn't want to "try too hard," while makeup designer Amanda Knight added that the "simple, strong looks always work better," while we get a glimpse at a number of these "simple, strong" looks from various different characters.

The video also features an interview with special creature effects guru Neal Scanlan, who adds that the story starts in a world that's quite dark, but the film brightens as the story moves on. Donald Glover also chimes in, revealing that he thinks his character Lando Calrissian definitely has the best clothes and overall style of all the characters in Solo. It would be hard to argue this point, as we get a brief glimpse at some of his different wardrobe items from capes to boots. Costume designers David Crossman and Glynn Dillon reveal that this film represents the most costumes they've ever made for a Star Wars film, with over 1,000 costumes they had to create, as the video end with Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra) stating simply that this film is "beautiful," adding that it's, "such an incredible piece of work.

The video also includes plenty of snippets of behind-the-scenes footage, and a few new shots from the film as well, including a shot where Lando Calrissian tells Qi'ra that she looks "phenomenal," and a glimpse at the droid L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who exclaims how glad she was that they took this job, to which an annoyed Lando responds to by simply stating, "That droid." With just under two weeks left until Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters, it remains to be seen how much more footage will be released, but this Star Wars spin-off is shaping up to be a blockbuster, despite all of the behind-the-scenes controversy.

The early box office projections for Solo: A Star Wars Story puts the movie at $170 million for the four-day Memorial Day holiday weekend, which would easily be a new record, surpassing the $139.8 million earned by Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End back in 2007. Many weren't sure how Solo: A Star Wars Story would fare at the box office following LucasFilm's controversial firing of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, four months into production, with Ron Howard coming board to take their place, reshooting reportedly 70% of the film. Take a look at this new preview, courtesy of Star Wars YouTube below.