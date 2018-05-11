Billy Dee Williams attended the Solo: A Star Wars Story world premiere in Hollywood last night and apparently, he loved the movie. Donald Glover famously stepped in to play the young Lando Calrissian for the new Star Wars movie, a role that Williams first played in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back. Glover was recently asked about meeting Billy Dee Williams and revealed that the veteran actor gave him some wise advice. According to Donald Glover, Williams simply told him to just be "charming," after Glover was probing for too much information.

Now, it seems that the Lando torch has officially been passed on from Billy Dee Williams to Donald Glover. A Twitter user by the name of Joseph reportedly talked to Williams after the Solo world premiere and got his take on the movie. The news should help Glover sleep a little better at night. Joseph had this to say.

"Spoke with Billy Dee Williams after the #SoloAStarWarsStory premiere. He said he loved the film! The Lando torch has officially been passed."

Stepping into fill Billy Dee Williams' shoes as the young Lando Calrissian was no easy task for Donald Glover, but it was nothing compared to the pressure that Solo co-star Alden Ehrenreich faced, who is playing the young Han Solo. Like Glover, Ehrenreich was able to meet up with Harrison Ford to discuss playing the iconic character. However, Ford famously dislikes talking about anything having to do with Star Wars and even told Ehrenreich that he hates the Ewoks in a major way. In the end, Ford told the young actor to make the character his own, which has been echoed by director Ron Howard.

In terms of getting the seal of approval from Harrison Ford like Donald Glover just received from Billy Dee Williams, Alden Ehrenreich shouldn't hold his breath. As previously noted, Ford notoriously hates having to deal with Star Wars, so it's fair to say that he has definitely not seen The Last Jedi, Rogue One, or Solo: A Star Wars Story, and he probably never will. According to Ehrenreich, Harrison Ford was barely in the loop when he was talking to him about portraying the character, so it's not very far-fetched to believe that he won't ever see Solo.

As for fan and critical reception, Solo has been getting positive marks on social media. The Star Wars spin-off has received praise for the acting work of Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover, which should ease some of the minds of fans who were worried about Ehrenreich's portrayal of the young Han Solo. Now, Billy Dee Williams is supporting the movie, which should also go a long way in helping fans who were on the fence. After all, he was pretty persuasive in those old Colt 45 commercials back in the 80s. Solo will hit theaters on May 25th and you can watch the latest trailer below, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel.