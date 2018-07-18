By most accounts, Star Wars fans liked Solo as a high-flying sci-fi adventure. But it was a box office bomb. It didn't exactly live up to the expectations of Disney and Lucasfilm, and there are many reasons for that. Most of all, Star Wars fatigue is to blame. There's just too much too soon. Now, Solo is coming home on Blu-ray and DVD, where it will be able to live a life of it's own and discover a new audience. Lucasfilm has revealed all the details behind the release, and it sounds like a keeper.

Solo will hit home on VOD digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and on Movies Anywhere staring September 14. Then the Blu-ray and DVD will arrive in stores and On-Demand September 25. Disney and Lucasfilm have released the following press release, which gives us all the details and breaks down the incredible special features that we can expect.

"It's the first time Han Solo has the chance to live up to his piloting boasts, strapped into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, and you're invited along for the ride when Solo: A Star Wars Story comes home. Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard, will be available to watch instantly on Sept. 14 as the Millennium Falcon sets course digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and on Movies Anywhere, and you can bring the adventure home on Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand on Sept. 25. Relive the Kessel Run and reunite with Han, Chewbacca, and the crew in this fun-filled galactic heist starring Alden Ehrenreich as the beloved scoundrel, Joonas Suotamo as his furry co-pilot, and Donald Glover as the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, plus Emilia Clarke as Qi'ra and Woody Harrelson as Beckett."

The new home release is packed with bonus content that takes fans behind the scenes to experience compelling discussions with the star-studded cast and screenwriters Jonathan Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan, a revealing feature on Chewie and his enduring friendship with Han, and several never-before-seen deleted and extended scenes. The full list includes the following.

Solo: The Director & Cast Roundtable: Sit down with director Ron Howard and the stars for an intimate and entertaining discussion of the film's making.

Team Chewie: See what it takes to bring your favorite Wookiee to life in this lighthearted look behind the scenes.

Kasdan on Kasdan: Iconic Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and son Jonathan share what it was like to write the movie's script together.

Remaking the Millennium Falcon: Track the transformation of the most famous ship in the galaxy, from Lando's swank and impeccable pride and joy to Han's stripped-down hot-rod freighter with "special modifications."

Escape from Corellia: Get behind the wheel for the making of this high-octane chase through the streets of Corellia.

The Train Heist: Explore the challenges and thrills of creating this action-packed sequence, including its remote location and spectacular effects.

Becoming a Droid: L3-37: Meet the newest droid-and the talented actor who helps bring her to life.

Scoundrels, Droids, Creatures and Cards: Welcome to Fort Ypso: Take an in-depth tour of the rough-and-tumble bar where strangers mix and gamblers risk all in the legendary card game, Sabaac.

Into the Maelstrom: The Kessel Run: Join Han and Chewie at the controls of the Millennium Falcon to see how this legendary moment in Star Wars history unfolds.

The Millennium Falcon: From Page to Park: In an exclusive bonus feature available as a digital code with the Target release, you can get a look at the history of the most famous ship in the galaxy, its origin and development, and how it will translate in one of the most anticipated expansions in Disneyland's history.

Deleted Scenes: Proxima's Den, Corellian Foot Chase, Han Solo: Imperial Cadet, The Battle of Mimban: Extended, Han Versus Chewie: Extended, Snowball Fight!, Meet Dryden: Extended, Coaxium Double-Cross.

Lucasfilm has released a new Bu-ray trailer for the upcoming release, which you can watch below. It perfectly sums up the movie in about 90 seconds, giving us all the high points in fast flying fashion. And we even get to see a glimpse at the snowball fight deleted scene. While Solo didn't exactly set the box office on fire as expected, it should become a hit on the home circuit, and will probably live on in the future as one of the better Star Wars movies.