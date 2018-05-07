With just 18 days until Solo hits theaters nationwide, there are no shortage of questions fans have going into this Star Wars spin-off. But it seems at least one of those questions has been answered. Fans wondering if Anthony Daniels will continue his streak of appearing in every Star Wars movie with a role in Solo can breath easy. According to Mark Hamill, C-3PO will be showing up. Here's what the actor had to say when answering a question about Anthony Daniels' iconic character, and if the droid will ever earn his freedom, or have to work for the Skywalker family forever.

"Ha-ha-ha-ha! (Anthony) Daniels was so happy, 'cause he's in every single Star Wars movie. Every single one. All the Prequels, he's in Rogue One, he's in Solo... Whoops! I hope that's not, erm... But anyway, he's in Every. Single. Star Wars movie. That's not such a reveal, all Star Wars fans expect him to be in every movie."

This is the first we've heard that C-3PO will make an appearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but how he will do so remains to be seen. C-3PO was seen at the end of the last Star Wars prequel, Revenge of the Sith, being given to Captain Antilles, and in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which is set just before the events of A New Hope, he's seen alongside R2-D2 on Yavin 4 as the Rebels head for Scariff. It's possible that Antilles could have some sort of presence in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but that has yet to be confirmed.

What also remains unknown is if C-3PO will be on his own, or if he will be paired with his droid friend R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Since C-3PO had given no indication that he had met Han Solo before A New Hope, it's possible that this cameo happens in a scene where Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) isn't present, but neither those details, nor C-3PO's cameo itself, have been confirmed at this time. Still, Mark Hamill does have a point about Star Wars fans expecting to see C-3PO in every single Star Wars movie, and it seems that streak will continue in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

We reported last week that the early box office projections for Solo: A Star Wars Story put its opening weekend at $170 million, with another report revealing Solo: A Star Wars Story has already doubled the first-day sales of Black Panther, representing the second best first-day pre-sales mark of 2018, behind Avengers: Infinity War. While many were expecting Solo to be the first Star Wars movie to bomb at the box office, given all of the controversy surrounding the firing of original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, it seems Solo will do just fine at the box office after all. It will have no direct competition when it hits theaters over Memorial Day weekend on May 25, so it's possible that it could even eclipse its early projection. Mark Hamill revealed these new details during a podcast interview, courtesy of Star Wars News Net.