With just over one month left until Disney and LucasFilm unleash Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters, the studio has unveiled nine new character posters that showcases the most important heroes in this galaxy far, far away. These posters include new looks at Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke), Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Val (Thandie Newton), Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), L3-37 (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and Rio (Jon Favreau). Hopefully these posters will lead to even more footage being released as we continue the countdown towards the May 25 release.

While we have previously seen these other characters, this latest poster dump offers a new glimpse at Rio, who we haven't seen too much of in the past. It was first revealed by director Ron Howard on Twitter that Jon Favreau is voicing this "important alien character," and it was later revealed that his full name is Rio Durant with the leak of a Solo: A Star Wars Story Funko box. Still, there isn't much we know about how this character fits into the story, or how large or small Rio Durant's role may be.

These character posters come just one day after director Ron Howard announced on Twitter that post-production on Solo has wrapped, using that opportunity to thank his, "terrific cast & extraordinary folks behind the camera" for all of their hard work. After LucasFilm's surprise firing of directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, many had assumed that Disney would simply push the release date to December, to fall in line with the last three Star Wars movies. Many were surprised that, when the first trailer dropped in February, a day after the Super Bowl, Disney was keeping the release date intact.

One reason LucasFilm may have kept the date is because it falls on the 41st anniversary of the Star Wars movie that started it all, A New Hope, which was released May 25, 1977. When Disney fired Lord and Miller, they had been in production for four months, and when Ron Howard took over in June he kept filming until mid-October, when principal photography finally wrapped. There had been rumors about how much of the film Ron Howard re-shot, with some claiming that the entire film was scrapped with Ron Howard starting from scratch, using the same script from Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be the only movie hitting theaters in wide release on May 25, but it will open just a week after the highly-anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and four weeks after what is shaping up to be the biggest movie of 2018, Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. While Star Wars movies have claimed the top spot at the box office for the last three years in a row, that streak may come to an end this year, with many projecting that Avengers: Infinity War will break the all time opening weekend record of $247.9 million, set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Take a look at these new character posters below, courtesy of Star Wars Twitter, as we continue the countdown towards Solo: A Star Wars Story.