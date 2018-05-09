With just 16 days and counting until Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters, Disney and LucasFilm have released two new clips for this highly-anticipated adventure. The first clip showcases the very first meeting between Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando Calrissian, over a game of Sabaac. This was part of the footage shown to exhibitors last month at CinemaCon.

The sneak peek begins with Han Solo approaching the Sabaac table, as Lando Calrissian rakes in his chips from another winning hand. Han asks if the seat at the end of the table is taken. Lando coldly replies that if no one is in the chair, then it isn't taken. Solo takes a seat, as Qi'ra looks on from a distance. As the cards are dealt, Solo mentions that he has played Sabaac a couple of times, with Lando introducing himself as "Captain Lando Calrissian". Han simply introduces himself as Han Solo. While neither man knows it yet, this introduction will start a friendship that will last a lifetime.

The clip also shows Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) approaching to watch the hand, as Solo notices Lando is having a good day. Lando responds with, "I'm a lucky guy," as he places another bet. The clip ends with Han telling Lando he's heard a story, and he wonders if it's true. As a floating robot refills Lando's drink, Lando remarks that everything heard about him is true. That's where the clip comes to an end. Unfortunately, we don't see who wins this hand, or if this is the actual hand where the Millennium Falcon is won by Han Solo. It seems unlikely that particular footage will be released between now and the May 25 release date.

The second clip showcases another historic moment in Star Wars lore, with Chewbacca playing his first game of Dejarik, a.k.a. Holochess with Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson) aboard the Millennium Falcon. This scene likely takes place after the Sabaac game, since the ship now belongs to Han, showing Tobias Beckett trying to teach Chewie how to play Dejarik. After Chewie makes an ill-advised move, Beckett counters and destroys one of Chewie's characters, which enrages the wookie, as he tries to wipe the holographic pieces off the board, but to no avail.

The scene ends with Beckett trying to get Chewie to calm down and compose himself, telling the Wookie that all he has to do to win at Dejarik is to think a few moves ahead and anticipated his opponent's moves, stating that there's a "lesson to be learned here." It seems Chewie never actually learns that lesson, though, since an iconic scene from A New Hope shows Chewie becoming enraged after R2-D2 makes a similar move, prompting C-3PO to offer the now iconic advice to, "let the Wookie win." Take a look at these brand new clips from Solo: A Star Wars Story, courtesy of Star Wars YouTube.