With the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story less than a month away, Disney and Lucasfilm have released a new Dolby poster for the Star Wars spin-off. As opposed to the previous posters, which have featured a busy, orange background, this poster feels like a blank canvas, which is actually a good thing.

In recent months, many long-time Star Wars fans have grown worried that their favorite movie franchise would soon become oversaturated with the amount of movies and TV series it was receiving. Solo: A Star Wars Story, the second of a seemingly endless list of Star Wars spin-offs coming from Lucasfilm, has been the epitome of many people's complaints. Not only has it been described as a movie that "nobody asked for," but it is also the first Star Wars movie to release around six months after the previous one.

The latest Solo poster may subtly put a lot of minds to ease, however. The previous posters for the movie have had a busy background, and have essentially looked like every other Star Wars or Marvel poster from the past 3 years. There has been a stylistic choice for posters that has seemed to work for Disney that they have used for their two largest franchises time and time again. While the posters usually look cool, they do tend to blend in when you put them all together. This is what makes the latest Solo: A Star Wars Story poster stand out.

Instead of a busy background featuring a bright orange landscape, the latest poster instead is essentially blank. It has a bit of a texture, with a thin black border, but besides that, there's not much in the background to distract us from the main subject, which is the characters. The edges are rough, making it look like it's a lightly beat up piece of paper. It's actual paying homage to one of the first ever posters for Star Wars: A New Hope released in 1977, which featured a similar esthetic, which we've included below in case you're way too young to even know it exists in the first place.

Without beating around the bush, the latest Solo: A Star Wars Story poster looks as though it was made in a Western style. While we have no current confirmation if the latest Star Wars movie actually is a Western movie, the storyline and the trailers might hint at that. For example, the latest trailer featured a close-up shot Han Solo's hand over his gun holster, which is a shot commonly used in classic Western standoff scenes. In addition, the entire movie stars an outlaw, which may not be exclusive to Westerns, but is a common trope for the genre to use.

While the idea of Solo being a Western may not seem huge, it does prove that the next installment in the Star Wars franchise is going to stand out. Whereas the previous Star Wars spin-off was a War movie, this one may be a Western. This hopping back-and-forth between genres may actually pay off for the Star Wars spin-offs, as each movie will be able to stand out without the fear of them blending together.

While the newest poster from Lucasfilm may seem blank and empty, it is actually full of promise and hope for Star Wars fans who are afraid of the franchise becoming oversaturated. This poster sends a message saying that this movie will stand out. While I'm sure this won't be the message everyone takes away from this background-less poster, it is most likely the message Lucasfilm is trying to send. All in all, this rarely used style is a breath of fresh air.