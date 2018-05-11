Does Solo have a post-credits scene? Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and other comic book movies that have adopted it now, post-credit scenes have become common practice for major movies these days. However, the Disney era Star Wars movies have not yet adopted this particular trope. So, does the Han Solo movie break that streak? We have ourselves an answer, as the movie recently held its world premiere.

Warning: potential spoilers ahead for Solo: A Star Wars Story. That is, if you consider knowing if there's a post-credit scene a spoiler. With that out of the way, the answer is no. Disney and Lucasfilm still haven't gone down that road and this Star Wars standalone will not feature any sort of post-credits stinger. So, if you need to use the bathroom after watching Han and Chewie do their thing for a couple of hours, don't feel like you need to hold it throughout the duration of the credits.

We know that Solo won't feature a post-credits scene, but what can we expect? The vast majority of the reactions from the premiere have been overwhelmingly positive so far. Even though there won't be anything after or during the credits, Peter Sciretta of SlashFilm did say that there is some "Marvel-level s***" that happens in the movie that might hint at where Lucasfilm is heading next." What does that mean exactly? Unless you're one of the lucky folks who has already seen the movie, your guess is as good as anyone's, but it sounds like we've got some teases for the future to look forward to. Another thing we know is that Alden Ehrenreich, who has to fill Harrison Ford's shoes, has signed a three-picture deal with Lucasfilm, so he could very well show up in future Star Wars movies.

With or without a post-credit scene, it looks like Solo: A Star Wars Story could be the palate cleanser many fans need after the divisive experience The Last Jedi turned out to be. This, despite the fact that Solo had a very troubled production. Ron Howard came in after Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The LEGO Movie) were fired by Lucasfilm. He reshot about 70 percent of the movie and, miraculously, it sounds like the movie worked out. At the very least, it's clear this thing isn't a mess and that's pretty amazing, all things considered.

Maybe at some point down the line the new Star Wars movies will adopt post-credit scenes. There are plenty of opportunities, with the series of movies in the works from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss as well as Rian Johnson's upcoming trilogy. But for now, the credits are just the credits in a galaxy far, far away. Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters on May 25. This was previously reported by We Got This Covered.