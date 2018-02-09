It's been a big week for Solo: A Star Wars Story, with the first Super Bowl teaser dropping during the game and the first trailer arriving on Monday, along with new character posters that offered a glimpse at Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra. Entertainment Weekly has also showcased Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) on the cover, while debuting a number of new photos and story details thus far. Today the publication has new insight on the new droid character L3-37, portrayed through motion capture by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), who is one of the few female droid in the Star Wars universe. The publication spoke to screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who had this to say about this unique character, who works for Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

"She has a working relationship with Lando, and it's very sophisticated and informed by years of working together. And, Phoebe, herself, is hilarious. The effect that she will appear in is amazing, but she comes through very strongly even with this astounding [CGI], both her humor and her physicality. If you meet Phoebe, she's one of these people you just fall in love with immediately."

The droid's name alone is a reference to "leet" (l337), which is the practice of substituting numerals for letters in words. Donald Glover revealed in an earlier interview that both Lando Calrissian and L3-37 are "kind of self-made," adding that "they get each other in that way." Here's what screenwriter Jon Kasdan had to say about the droid.