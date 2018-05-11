The first reactions to Solo: A Star Wars Story are in. Much has been made, and rightfully so, about the dramatic, very troubled production behind the latest Star Wars movie from Disney and Lucasfilm. Ron Howard had to come in after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired and reshot the majority of the movie. Drama or no drama, the movie is finished and it screened last night at the World Premiere. Based on the first wave of reactions, it turned out quite well. Here's what Peter Sciretta of SlashFilm had to say about it.

"#Solo was a blast. The Kasdans nail the character of Han Solo. Yes, the story is a series of expected events (Han meets chewie....etc) but none of them happen as expected. Stay away from spoilers, big Marvel-level s*** that will make you wonder where Lucasfilm is headed next."

That's all good news. Lawrence Kasdan knows this character arguably better than anyone, save for maybe Harrison Ford. And what's this Marvel-level business he speaks of? That sounds like something to look forward to. But one of the biggest questions heading into Solo: A Star Wars Story, long before the drama ever occurred, was whether or not Alden Ehrenreich would be able to convince us he's actually Han Solo. He's earning a lot of praise and, according to Mashable's Angie J. Han, this guy is the real deal.

"Alden Ehrenreich is the real deal, Thandie Newton is who I want to be when I grow up, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's L3... well we'll talk about that later. #SoloAStarWarsStory"

With that in mind, it's probably a good thing that Disney and Lucasfilm locked Alden Ehrenreich down for a three-picture deal so they can bring him back later. That is, assuming Solo: A Star Wars Story does well enough at the box office to warrant such a thing. But what of those who didn't love it? It's tough to find any downright negativity, but Collider's Perri Nemiroff says, while the movie is fun, she's still not convinced we ever needed a young Han Solo movie in the first place.

"There's some fun to be had with #SoloAStarWarsStory. Ehrenreich was solid and really enjoyed Glover and Waller-Bridge as L3, but not convinced we needed a young Han Solo movie. Was really hoping for higher stakes, more energy and depth."

Star Wars fans who have been on pins and needles waiting to see how this would all turn out are likely very happy to hear these reactions. Then again, the first wave of reactions to The Last Jedi were overwhelmingly positive and that movie wound up dividing the fanbase pretty viciously. So who knows what's going to happen once the fans weigh in. Will Donald Glover's Lando be enough to charm them into submission? We shall see when Disney and Lucasfilm release Solo: A Star Wars Story on May 25. You can check out more of the early reactions from Twitter for yourself below.