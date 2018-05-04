Last night, ahead of Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you), Solo director Ron Howard appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he revealed a rather interesting anecdote. Colbert showed off a photo of Howard and George Lucas on the Solo set, and when asked what it was like to have the creator of the Star Wars universe there as he directed, Howard revealed that Lucas offered up a joke that may actually make it into the movie. Here's what Ron Howard had to say below.

"Everybody's jaws drop, it's like snapping to attention. He doesn't spend time around these movies now. He's really, more or less, handed it off. He's busy building museums and he's very philanthropic, educational programs mean a lot to him. Because we're friends, we've remained friends, so, to me, it was an incredible show of support and respect and it meant the world to me that he would go out of his way and show up with his wife Melody. But we were doing a scene, and he was trying to stay out of the way, but he did lean over and say, 'You know what Han would really do there.' I said, 'What?' and he described the joke, he gave me a little joke, and I go, 'Guess what? Here's what we're gonna do on the next take.' I know a good idea when I hear it."

Unfortunately, Ron Howard wouldn't reveal the actual joke, and he didn't indicate whether or not that joke would ultimately end up in the movie or not. Ron Howard and George Lucas' working relationship spans more than 40 years, with the actor making his big movie debut in Lucas' 1973 classic American Graffiti, following his years as a child star as Opie Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show. While making American Graffiti, Howard asked the young director what his next movie might be. Here's how Howard described the interaction.

"We shot at night, and it was about 3:30 in the morning and we were standing outside Mel's Drive-In, and I said, 'Well, do you know what movie you'd want to make next?' And, again, he's very quiet, he goes, 'Well, I kinda want to make this... it's kind of a Buck Rogers movie, kind of Flash Gordon, cliffhanger, you know, but with Stanley Kubrick 2001 special effects only everything, you know, goes really fast and makes a lot of noise.' And that was it. Now, if it had been one of those movies with thought bubbles, I would have said, 'That's moronically stupid.' I didn't get it at all, but I went to see the movie when it first came out, I saw it twice the same day, I was blown away."

The director's interview with Stephen Colbert ends with a rather hilarious parody trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story, featuring footage from that movie set to the iconic Happy Days theme song and title sequence, which the director thought was quite hilarious. Take a look at the director's full eight-minute interview with Stephen Colbert, courtesy of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert YouTube below.