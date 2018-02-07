In a new interview, Alden Ehrenreich reveals some information about Han Solo's relationship with Emilia Clarke's Qi'Ra character while dodging questions about Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story. The first official trailer for the Solo movie was released earlier this week and there was not a whole lot of Han Solo shown in either the teaser or the official full-length trailer. When Han is shown, we see him with Qi'Ra, which has brought up a lot of questions about their relationship and now Alden Ehrenreich is shedding some light on the subject.

As it turns out, Han Solo and Qi'Ra have known each other for a long time, according to Alden Ehrenreich. Qi'Ra and Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian are both prominently featured in the trailer along with promotional material, with a tease that Qi'Ra knows the "real" Han Solo. Ehrenreich had this to say.

"Yeah, they've known each other for a long time and she's a very important person in his life... I think she has a slightly different way of handling herself in this tough universe. She's better at working the system rather than bucking against it."

It doesn't seem that far-fetched that Qi'Ra would know Han Solo the best, since they have known each other for so long. Ehrenreich chose his words carefully when talking about Qi'Ra, but even more tight-lipped when came to Han Solo's relationship with Lando.

While Alden Ehrenreich wasn't able to offer up much information about the relationship between Han Solo and Lando Calrissian, he does say that there are a few different components to said relationship. Ehrenreich also hints that the relationship is much like we've already seen in the original trilogy. He explains.

"That's very hard to answer without giving things away, but I will say that their relationship is many different things. As it is when you see them in the originals."

Han Solo more than likely didn't win the Millennium Falcon "fair and square" from Lando like he has claimed, which could lead to some animosity. It sounds like their relationship may be a little bit more complicated than we were led to believe.

Woody Harrelson's Beckett character also seems like he will be an important relationship in the Solo movie. In the trailer, it appears that Beckett is putting together some kind of train heist, which may have gotten Han Solo into his smuggling ways after a brief or nonexistent stint working for the Empire. This is all speculation at this point, but it does seem likely and it will be interesting to see how all of these relationships work together.

Additionally, there's the relationship between Chewbacca and Han in Solo: A Star Wars Story that will also be addressed. Basically, it seems that the Solo movie will concentrate a lot on Han Solo's life and his relationships that shaped him into the lovable scoundrel character that we all love today. Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th, so until then, you can head over to Entertainment Weekly to see more of the interview with Alden Ehrenreich.