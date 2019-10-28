Lawrence Kasdan blames Disney for the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Kasdan co-wrote the movie with his son, Jonathan. The elder Kasdan co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so Lucasfilm and Disney really wanted to have him come back and take part in the sequel trilogy. However, the writer just was not interested at the time. It wasn't until he relented and took a meeting with George Lucas that things turned around.

During his meeting with George Lucas, Lawrence Kasdan learned that they wanted to make a spin-off based on Han Solo, who just so happens to be the writer's favorite Star Wars character. So, he decided to make a deal: he would sign on to write Solo if he could have his son come along. Disney and Lucasfilm immediately agreed and work started on the secret project. Kasdan said it was a pleasant experience, "Then the studio blew it," the writer said, addressing the movie's less than stellar box-office showing. He concluded by noting, "but that's not unusual."

Solo came out less than six months after Rian Johnson's heavily divisive The Last Jedi. Some believe that Star Wars fatigue had set in and Disney boss Bob Iger would agree with that, so it makes sense as to why Lawrence Kasdan feels the way he does about the situation. However, a lot more went on behind-the-scenes that didn't help the movie's cause either. Director shifts and reshoots also became very public news.

While working on Solo, Lucasfilm was able to convince Lawrence Kasdan to work on The Force Awakens, which he was reluctant to do. The writer says that Lucasfilm even tried to keep him with the franchise for more movies, though he doesn't mention if it was The Last Jedi or Rise of Skywalker. The studio even sent a messenger to Kasdan's house to deliver a script. Kasdan had this to say.

"I never saw this poor messenger they sent. I said, 'I can't take it.' I didn't want to sit down and read someone else's Star Wars movie. I'm just not interested in Star Wars... Don't think for a second I don't know how lucky I am that they're sending a Star Wars script to my door and I can say, 'No, I won't accept it.' You have to be in a very privileged situation to do that, and I don't ever take that for granted."

Lawrence Kasdan simply wants to go back to directing and doesn't really want to have anything to do with Star Wars anymore, which is understandable. With that being said, he was asked if he would ever consider working with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to which he says he has a "perfect relationship with Marvel, in that I enjoy going to their movies." It doesn't sound like he'll be joining the MCU anytime soon either. The quotes from Kasdan at the Austin Film Festival were originally collected by Syfy.