First of all, Mark Hamill did not spoil anything about Solo: A Star Wars Story while talking about how much he loved the movie. That's basically all you need to know, since the Star Wars actor is known for letting little bits of spoilers out, like announcing when the first trailer for The Last Jedi was going to be released or announcing that Anthony Daniels has a role in Solo. Anyway, Hamill truly enjoyed the latest Star Wars spin-off, much like he did 2016's Rogue One.

The world premiere for Solo was held last night in Hollywood and there were many special guests. Mark Hamill was among those special guests and he revealed that he liked the movie so much that he plans on seeing it again. He gave Solo a ringing endorsement and he doesn't even appear in the movie. He had this to say.

"No Spoilers until everyone's seen it, but I can't wait to see it AGAIN. #SoHighFromSolo"

Mark Hamill wasn't the only person from the Star Wars universe to heap praise on Solo. Billy Dee Williams was also in attendance for the world premiere and said that he loved it. Williams played the iconic role of Lando Calrissian, starting in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back and passed the torch to Donald Glover, who plays the young Lando in Solo. Speaking of Glover, his performance has been gaining a lot of attention on social media. Fans and press who are lucky enough to have seen the early screening say that Glover's performance, along with Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo are some of the bright spots for Solo.

Though Mark Hamill did not star in Solo: A Star Wars Story, he did have a guest starring role in last night's episode of The Big Bang Theory. The actor portrayed himself and officiated the wedding ceremony between series characters Sheldon and Amy. The cast was obviously over the moon about having the Star Wars actor visit the set. Hamill was actually just as happy to be there because he's a huge fan of The Big Bang Theory. However, the Solo premiere prevented him from watching the show when it originally aired last night.

The review embargo for Solo: A Star Wars Story officially lifts on Tuesday, May 15th at 2PM Eastern, so until then, we'll have to go off of what the social media reactions have been, which is not a bad thing at all. Mark Hamill is not alone in his praise of Solo. Star Wars fans appreciate the callbacks, even though there seems to be an overabundance of them, and as previously noted, the performances of Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover have also been highlighted as well as a dynamic storyline. There's only a few weeks left until Solo hits theaters, so keep an eye out for spoilers. You can read some more praise about Solo from Mark Hamill's Twitter account below.