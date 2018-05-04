It's Star Wars Day, which is obviously the best day to put the pre-sale tickets up for Solo: A Star Wars Story, so that's what Lucasfilm has done. You can now go online to buy your Solo tickets, a day that most Star Wars fans have been waiting over a year for, whether they are willing to admit it or not. In addition, Lucasfilm has partnered with Fandango to announce a special Solo gift card and a chance to get a limited edition poster along with their orders.

Fans who buy Solo: A Star Wars Story tickets via Fandango will receive a complimentary Solo movie poster while supplies last. A special edition gift card will also be available fans who pre-order their tickets through Fandango. According to Fandango's Managing Editor Erik Davis, people are really excited to see Solo. He had this to say.

"Moviegoers are more excited than ever to dive further into the Star Wars legacy. Exploring the origins of one the most beloved characters of all time, there's little doubt that fans will be clamoring to follow Han Solo through his early adventures on the big screen."

Fandango also conducted a survey with 1,000 moviegoers to gauge excitement for Solo: A Star Wars Story. According to their survey, 91 percent of the people polled have seen all of the Star Wars movies featuring Han Solo, 85 percent say that Solo is one of their favorite Star Wars characters, and 73 percent are particularly excited to see Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. Curiously, they didn't release the numbers for people who are excited to see Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo in the movie.

More new footage continues to be released to promote Solo, each one giving a new look at Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover in the roles of young Han Solo and Lando Calrissian, respectively. Glover has been a fan-favorite from the start, while it has taken some getting used to for Star Wars fans to warm up to Ehrenreich. At first, there were complaints that there wasn't enough of the actor in the initial trailers and TV spots, but that has changed drastically over the course of the last several months, boosting confidence for Ehrenreich's performance.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is only a few weeks away from hitting the big screen and the movie has been projected to have a record breaking opening weekend. There was skepticism from the start of the Solo production, but Ron Howard has done a great job turning things around with his lighthearted attitude. The director admits that he was excited to take on the project but says that it was a lot harder than he initially expected to figure out how to have a new voice in the Star Wars universe while keeping everything uniform. You can head over to Fandango now to buy your pre-sale Solo tickets and get your exclusive limited edition poster.