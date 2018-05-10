It's been quite the journey to get Solo: A Star Wars Story to the big screen and tonight is the night that it all pays off. The movie will be screened in Hollywood for the cast and crew as well as members of the press who will see the Star Wars spin-off 2 weeks before the general public. That being said, there will more than likely be spoilers hitting the web after tonight, so beware of certain sites and forums if you wish to go in spoiler-free.

Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, Clint Howard, Jon Favreau; Ron Howard, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jason McGatlin, Jonathan Kasdan, Lawrence Kasdan, John Williams, John Powell will all be in attendance tonight to see what Ron Howard has done with the tale of the young Han Solo. You can watch the entire red carpet event right from the comfort of your own home, starting at 5PM Pacific. In addition to the stars of Solo, there will numerous other special guests in attendance as well.

As with most Star Wars movies, Solo has been shrouded in mystery since production began. Even though we've seen teaser trailers as well as official full-length trailers for the movie, we still don't have a firm grasp on Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo. Additionally, the main plot has been kept under wraps along with the main villain. Previous fan theories thought Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra could possibly be Enfys Nest, but those theories have now been debunked thanks to some new footage that shows both characters in the same scene.

The production of Solo: A Star Wars Story has been in the news just as much as any of the promotional footage for the movie. Ron Howard took over directing duties last summer, replacing Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who ran into creative differences with Lucasfilm. Star Wars fans have been skeptical of the project ever since it was announced that it was real and that it was really happening. The changing of directors and the lengthy reshoots have not helped matters in the eyes of the hardcore fans, but that the way the Star Wars fandom goes.

Fans will finally get to see Alden Ehrenreich's young Han Solo alongside Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian tonight, which is definitely exciting. Additionally, Ron Howard, the cast, crew, and Lucasfilm will see the culmination of all of the hard effort that went into getting Solo: A Star Wars Story on to the big screen. Again, you can watch the world premiere live tonight, starting at 5PM Pacific time and watch the stars of the movie get ready to see it for the first time. You can watch the world premiere red carpet event for Solo: A Star Wars Story at the Star Wars YouTube account.