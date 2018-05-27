Ron Howard and Tom Hanks have seen some great success together over the years and are close friends. But Howard wasn't able to get Hanks into the highly coveted cameo role as a Stormtrooper in Solo: A Star Wars Story after the actor inquired about the gig. Many famous faces have wanted to get into a Star Wars movie, and many have done so successfully, even if it's only in a Stormtrooper mask or heavily made up to look like an alien. Daniel Craig was famously a Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens, while Tom Hardy along with Prince Harry and Prince Williams were relegated to the deleted scenes of The Last Jedi as Stormtroopers.

In a recent interview promoting Solo, Ron Howard was asked about special cameos in the movie. Howard claims that there really isn't any that he filmed, though he could be playing coy. However, he did mention that Tom Hanks really wanted to be a Stormtrooper, but revealed that they could not coordinate a day to shoot, due to scheduling conflicts. He did state that it could happen in the future now that Lucasfilm knows that Hanks is interested in the part. Star Wars 9 could feature a very famous Stormtrooper when it hits theaters in 2020.

Had Ron Howard been able to shoot the entirety of Solo: A Star Wars Story from the beginning, one can imagine that he would have brought quite the interesting group of cameos. It was a given that Clint Howard was going to make an appearance in Solo, since he's been in nearly all of his brother's projects over the years. But it would have been cool to know that some other A-listers from Hollywood were playing extras or bit parts just to be a part of the Star Wars magic. If Solo 2 becomes a reality, maybe we'll get some more of Ron Howard's friends involved.

Speaking of the possibility of a sequel to Solo, Ron Howard says that it's pretty much in the hands of the fans. If the fans want it, Lucasfilm will deliver it, according to the director. As for helming another Solo movie, Howard is unsure if he would be the man to do it, stating that there is no contract in place between he and Lucasfilm. Ron Howard has announced that he and Lucasfilm have seriously been discussing the long awaited Willow 2, so anything is possible at this time.

A sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story is something that many hardcore fans would have scoffed at a few months ago, but now that many have seen the movie, they actually want another one. While Solo isn't the box office sensation that Lucasfilm and Disney had hoped for, the fans are coming out of the woodwork to praise Alden Ehrenreich's work as the young Han Solo while heaping praise on the interesting storyline that strays from the Star Wars norms. Hopefully Ron Howard gets another shot at the Solo franchise and fits in some time for his old pal Tom Hanks to join in on the fun. You can check out the interview with Howard below, thanks to the Joe.IE YouTube channel. The Tom Hanks comments show up at the 2:15 mark.