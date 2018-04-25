Buckle up for some more Solo footage. Disney and Lucasfilm have just revealed a German trailer for the upcoming Star Wars standalone movie, which offers new shots, including a good amount of Paul Bettany's villain, Dryden Vos. As of right now, there is no real indication that Dryden Vos has any relation to the Jedi Quinlan Vos, but given that we see Bettany's character wielding some bladed weapons, don't be surprised if we get some sort of canon connection in the actual movie.

While this Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer is entirely in German, the lines spoken by Dryden Vos translate to, "Give me a reason not to kill you" and "You will have to be careful for the rest of your life," according to the fan site Star Wars News Net. Beyond that, there are a few select action shots and landscape shots that are new. Nothing mind-blowingly significant, but the footage all looks great.

There are still a lot of questions about this movie and whether or not it can actually please fans of the franchise, but it does look like a Star Wars movie. If it feels like a Star Wars movie when it comes out, Lucasfilm may have bailed themselves out of an impressively bad situation. Ron Howard earned himself a sole directing credit for his work, which began shortly after Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired. The duo finished shooting almost the entirety of the movie when Lucasfilm let them go. Howard had to come in and, instead of just doing some reshoots to patch it up, he wound up reshooting the majority of it.

A great many fans still have hesitation, understandably so, about Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo. For one, we haven't seen a ton of him speaking and interacting with other characters in the trailers for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Beyond that, it's hard to imagine anyone else taking up the mantle of Harrison Ford's iconic character. But if the young actor can pull it off, this movie could be just what Lucasfilm needs right now after the divisive movie that The Last Jedi became. It also recently came to light that Ehrenreich has a three-picture deal with Lucasfilm. So if this goes well, we could be seeing more young Han Solo in the future.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters on May 25, which means it will have only been five months since the release of The Last Jedi. That's by far the shortest gap between movies in the franchise ever. It also diverts from Disney's strategy of releasing the movies in December, which has paid off handsomely. Will this strategy pay off? We won't have to wait much longer to find out. Be sure to check out the new Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer, courtesy of the Star Wars Deutschland YouTube channel, for yourself below.