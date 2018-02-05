With the movie less than 3 months away, Disney and Lucasfilm finally decided to stop making us wait and have given us our first look at the Han Solo movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story with a teaser that aired during the Super Bowl. Today, Disney has finally released the full trailer for Solo, giving us our glimpse at the second Star Wars spin-off in the anthology series that began with Rogue One. We now have our first real look at what a young Han Solo movie is going to look like, which is something we have been fairly uncertain about up to this point. Can we really accept a man not named Harrison Ford as the legendary smuggler?

Ever Since Star Wars Celebration, fans have been expecting to see some footage from the movie. However, with Ron Howard's very extensive reshoots on the movie, and with all of the hype surrounding Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it's taken longer than some fans would have liked to get this first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story. While it's late in the game, this may serve as a nice surprise for those who have been dying to see what this movie is going to look and feel like. Or it may serve as something of a disappointment. Depends on how you look at it as a Star Wars fan.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was the first of these planned standalone Star Wars movies and it was a very big success. The big difference between that movie and the Han Solo movie is that, while Rogue One relied heavily on unknown characters, this movie is going to be resting heavily on the shoulders of one of the most popular characters in the history of the Star Wars franchise. However, it will be tough for longtime fans to accept someone other than Harrison Ford in the role. So there is a lot of pressure on Alden Ehrenreich because if fans don't buy him in the role, the movie could fall apart in a hurry.

It is also interesting to point out that Disney and Lucasfilm have so far been releasing their Star Wars movies in December. That has proved to be a very good strategy, since Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars and Star Wars: The Last Jedi all made bank, largely thanks to the fact that there is less competition in late December and throughout January. With Solo:A Star Wars Story, they will be changing things up and putting the movie out in May, right in the heart of summer movie season.

That was the strategy with the original Star Wars trilogy and that worked out pretty well. But things have changed a lot in recent years, with a lot more blockbuster level movies trying to find a release date that will allow for maximum box office. It's also interesting because Star Wars: The Last Jedi will have come out just six months before the release of Han Solo, so we will have a very short gap between the two movies.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Michael K. Williams, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ian Kenny and Woody Harrelson. The movie was originally being directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller before Ron Howard stepped in after they were fired. The script comes from Jon Kasdan and Lawrence Kasdan. Solo: A Star Wars Story is set for release on May 25, 2018. Be sure to check out the first footage from the upcoming Star Wars standalone movie for yourself below.