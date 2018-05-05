Tickets for Solo: A Star Wars Story are now on sale, which means that the promotional campaign is about to jump to hyperspace. Case in point, Lucasfilm has just released the Chinese trailer for the movie along with a new North American TV spot that features the first dialogue from Paul Bettany's Dryden Vos as well as Han wondering aloud who his co-pilot will be. But best of all, we get to see a disgruntled Chewbacca playing the iconic in-universe Star Wars game Dejarik for the first time.

The Chinese trailer of Solo is pretty similar to the North American trailer that was released a few weeks ago, but there are some new shots and dialogue. The main difference is the aforementioned unveiling of the voice of Paul Bettany's Dryden Vos, who is also featured in the latest TV spot as well. In the trailer, he is seen with a weapon in his hand, warning Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo that he will have to live the rest of his life looking over his shoulder.

Young Han Solo seems to be conflicted in the promotional material for Solo: A Star Wars Story, but he also looks to make rash decisions. He's more than willing to join forces with Woody Harrelson's Tobias Beckett who is working out a deal with Dryden Vos. Elsewhere, Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian is seen warming up to the young Solo, declaring that he "likes this kid." However, he probably doesn't realize that he's about to lose the Millennium Falcon to "this kid" when he professes his fondness for the arrogant young Solo.

Overall, the new promotional footage shows a promising Star Wars movie. Other recently released footage also played some of John Williams' iconic "Asteroid Theme," which had many Star Wars fans very excited. Overall though, the trailers and TV spots have been purposefully vague, being very careful not to give too much away, even though many fans probably don't really care at this point. Ron Howard has been out doing press for Solo and he has been very tight-lipped, going as far as to not confirm that the Kessel Run will be in the movie, even though we all know it's going to be shown thanks to previous promotional material as well as merchandise.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th, but it will screen at the Cannes Festival first on May 10th. Impatient Star Wars fans who were once on the fence are now anxiously awaiting the spin-off, buying pre-sale tickets that have helped the movie break sales records, doubling the pre-sales of Marvel's Black Panther. The buzz is growing stronger as the release date rapidly approaches, which is quite different from the vibe last summer when many Star Wars fans were anticipating a bomb. You can check out the new Chinese Solo trailer below as well as the new TV spot, thanks to the Star Wars YouTube channel.