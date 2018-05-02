Solo is officially rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America, as revealed in the movie's latest TV trailer. This will be the second Star Wars spin-off to hit theaters, and the 5th Star Wars movie to receive a PG-13 rating.

The rating for Solo: A Star Wars Story describes the spin-off as having "Sequences of Sci-Fi Action / Violence." This is understandable, as it is the same rating and reasoning that the previous Star Wars movies received since Disney first bought Lucasfilm and put out Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Up until 2005, every Star Wars movie was given a PG rating. The original trilogy of Star Wars movies was released before the PG-13 rating was introduced in 1984, one year after the release of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Even after the creation of the PG-13 rating, both The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones were rated PG. The streak was broken with the release of Revenge of the Sith, whose darker tone earned the movie a PG-13 rating. Since then, the Star Wars franchise has yet to go back to PG.

Some Star Wars fans have been asking for an R-rated Star Wars movie to eventually be released, but this unfortunately may never come to be. The first factor in this is that Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, who has never produced an R-rated movie under the Disney Studios name, though CEO Bob Iger has said they would look into releasing a film in the R rating should the Disney / FOX deal go through. The second factor, and biggest reason why we may never see an R-rated Star Wars movie, is that the Star Wars saga tries, for the most part, to be family friendly. While some movies like The Last Jedi and Rogue One may take on darker tones than most family friendly movies, that is probably as far as we will see the franchise go. Moving the Star Wars saga into the R-rating would not only be a brand-breaking move for Lucasfilm, but it would also lose the company a lot of money because it would make a large target audience, children, be unable to see the movie.

The latest TV Spot that introduced the rating also gave us some cool new looks at Han Solo's crew. It features a sequence where Han Solo and Lando Calrissian both introduce themselves, seemingly for the first time, while also giving the spotlight to each other member of the crew Woody Harrelson's character Beckett has put together.

Furthermore, the short TV Spot also put a bit of focus on Rio Durant, the furry alien voiced by Jon Favreau. Jon Favreau is an actor and director best known for Iron Man, Elf, and The Jungle Book. While it is great to see Favreau finally in the Star Wars saga, it may actually be the start of something great, as Favreau is confirmed to be helming a live-action Star Wars TV series. Whether or not the series will star his character Rio Durant remains to be seen, but nevertheless, it is great to actually hear the character's voice in a trailer.

All in all, Solo: A Star Wars Story may end up being a fantastic addition to the Star Wars saga. The information revealed in the latest Solo TV Spot from Lucasfilm, both the rating and the content, shows us more of what we can expect from this movie, making fans all the more excited for the second spin-off in the series.