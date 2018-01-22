With just over five months left until Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans have been wondering when the first trailer will drop, especially after this past week, when the first Han Solo footage was screened during a German Disney event. Many took this to believe that the first trailer will be coming soon, and if a new report is to be believed, it may debut this week. Twitter user Star Wars Junk revealed through sources from the AMC movie theater chain, that the trailer will debut online this week and it will be played in front of 20th Century Fox's The Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

"Solo trailer this week, most likely Wednesday. Source at the corporate side of AMC tells me Solo trailer will be placed (not attached) with Maze Runner releasing Jan 26. But trailer will hit online days before. Guys been right before. But file as rumor as always. (Errors fixed)."

There was a report that surfaced last week that revealed this trailer was delayed because the movie is still undergoing reshoots, even after the principal photography schedule was extended quite a bit after director Ron Howard took over for fired filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. Still, the debut of this trailer has still not been confirmed by Disney or LucasFilm yet, but if this report is in fact legit, we should hear official word on this trailer dropping very soon. With the May 25 release date getting closer and closer, we should see a trailer sooner rather than later.

The first Solo synopsis was revealed a few days ago, which offered the first plot details about this, "all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy." Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes. The fact that Lando is mentioned as a "notorious gambler" has manyi believing that we'll get to see the infamous sabacc game, where Han Solo managed to win Lando's ship, the iconic Millennium Falcon.

Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, with a talented supporting cast that includes Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Joonas Suotamo, Warwick Davis, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Clint Howard. Ron Howard directs from a script by Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan. There had been rumors that, due to the extensive reshoots, Disney and LucasFilm may push the May 25 release date to December, although that has yet to be confirmed. Take a look at the tweet from Star Wars Junk Twitter that reveals when the Han Solo trailer may in fact debut.