Following the success of Godzilla vs. Kong, Legendary Pictures is looking to continue the MonsterVerse franchise, and it might be with a remake of a classic. Namely, Son of Kong. At one point, specifically following the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, it seemed like the series may be running out of gas. But now it has found new life. As such, further movies are being explored and director Adam Wingard is being courted to return.

According to a new report, Godzilla Vs Kong director Adam Wingard has entered talks with Legendary for a new MonsterVerse movie. It has not been decided, at this time, what the nature of the sequel will be. But it is said that Son of Kong is being considered. This suggests that King Kong, after his big battle with Godzilla, would settle down and start himself a family in the Hollow Earth. Though it should be noted that nothing has been decided as of yet and this merely a title that has been "floated internally."

Son of Kong was originally released in 1933. The movie was rushed into production following the release of the original King Kong, which also hit theaters that same year. It was produced miraculously fast as a way for the studio to capitalize on the success. The movie centers on the same showman who brought Kong to New York. He returns to Skull Island and finds Kong's son, a spunky, smaller (though still large) ape with a winning personality. Carl Denham (Robert Armstrong) rescues Kong Jr. from quicksand and, as a result, finds himself a devoted protector.

Spoilers for those who haven't seen the movie, but it ends rather tragically with Kong's son dying a pretty brutal death. It is not exactly a feel-good movie. Given that King Kong is still alive in the MonsterVerse, this would, at best, be a loose remake. It would, most likely, mirror the original in name only. If the studio does go this route, it could finally give Kong a proper sequel following 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

This all comes about as a result of Godzilla vs. Kong's unexpected, monstrous success. The movie has already surpassed $400 million at the box office, making it by far the biggest release since the pandemic began. It grossed more than King of the Monsters, and did so with capacity limits in many theaters around the world. Plus, the movie has been available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. On top of that, it was a true crowd-pleaser, earning favorable reviews.

As for Adam Wingard, it might be tough to nail him down. The filmmaker is busier than he's ever been, with high-profile projects such as Face/Off 2 and ThunderCats on his to-do list. That leads to the bigger question of when this new MonsterVerse movie would actually get made. Though it does seem to be in the early stages as no writer is currently attached. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.