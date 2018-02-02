Production on Son of Shaft has officially begun and to celebrate, Isaac Hayes' son posted a picture of himself along with Richard Roundtree, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jessie Usher. The new Shaft project has been in development for years now, but it was revealed last year that Tim Story was set to direct the project and was followed by the announcement that Roundtree, Jackson, were both returning to the movie. Jessie T. Usher is the newcomer to the series and he is set to play the titular role.

Son of Shaft is set for a June 2019 release date and production has officially begun. Isaac Hayes famously recorded the iconic theme song for the original movie as well as the 2000 sequel starring Samuel L. Jackson. The musician won an Academy Award for his original song and his son was on the set of Son of Shaft to celebrate 3 generations of the character in one picture. Isaac Hayes III is also in the picture, which is cool nod to how much impact his father's music had on the popular culture of Shaft.

Richard Roundtree originated the iconic role of Detective John Shaft in the 1971 movie that was followed by two more sequels in the 70s as well as a short-lived television series on CBS. Roundtree instantly became a pop culture icon, a status that is just as famous today as it was back in the day. The movies, coupled with Isaac Hayes' funky theme song have kept that legacy going for decades across the world and the Son of Shaft is set to continue the tradition.

Shaft continued in 2000 when Samuel Jackson jumped into the role of Shaft's nephew. The movie also co-starred Richard Roundtree and was a hit at the box office. The movie made over $100 million with a budget of $46 million, but that turned out to be the end of the line for the Shaft franchise. Whispers of a return of Detective John Shaft have been around ever since the last movie came out in 2000. Serious talks about the Son of Shaft weren't held until 2016 and then confirmed in early 2017 when it was announced that Tim Story was going to direct the movie.

Tim Story has spoken about the movie a few times over the last year and he promises that the movie will not be just a straight up action movie this time around. Instead, the movie will focus more on the comedic aspect of Shaft, which is something that fans have been waiting for. One thing that will not change is the coolness factor of John Shaft. Shaft has never stopped being cool and he's "Blaxploitation" legend for a reason: he's a streetwise bad ass. And now 3 generations will unite for Son of Shaft. You can check out the picture from the set of Son of Shaft below, courtesy of Isaac Hayes' Twitter account.