Eros STX Global has announced that Michael Bay's Songbird will skip theaters. Instead, the upcoming thriller will premiere in the US as a premium video on-demand (PVOD) release on all transactional platforms beginning Friday, December 11th. The movie will be available for $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group. Following its transactional home entertainment run, Songbird will premiere on a major streaming service in 2021, which has yet to be determined.

Songbird was the first movie to start filming in Los Angeles during the global public health crisis. STXfilms' Adam Fogelson says, "The pandemic has affected every aspect of our business, from production to release, but Songbird demonstrates that a nimble studio like STX can find effective and profitable ways to make their movies work, as we have similarly with Greenland and My Spy during these challenging times." Fogelson continues, "The show must go on. Songbird is a thrilling movie that will speak to audiences in this moment as it keeps them on the edge of their seats." Studios are currently exploring the best way to get new content out to potential viewers, with VOD being one of the best options at the moment.

Songbird is a sci-fi thriller about fighting for love at the end of the world from producer Michael Bay, who previously brought audiences such worldwide hits as A Quiet Place and The Purge. Songbird brings audiences a new saga about the resilience of the human spirit and our ultimate desire for connection and safety. The movie comes at an uncertain time for the world and it is very timely, which may or may not work in its favor. Entertainment has been the place where many have gone to escape over the past several months.

Making Songbird proved to be a unique challenge for the cast and crew. "It was strange," says star KJ Apa. "I haven't really done a project where I have spent so little time with my costar, but it really worked for the movie." It sounds like the pandemic helped the production quite a bit, especially when it came to shooting empty streets in Los Angeles. "We were able to get the most insane footage that even if I'd had a $100 million, I couldn't have gotten," director Adam Mason reveals. "You could never just shut down downtown L.A. like that."

Directed by Adam Mason (Into the Dark), who also wrote the script with Simon Boyes (Misconduct), Songbird features an all-star cast including KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore. Also joining Bay as producers are Invisible Narratives' Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman and Eben Davidson and Catchlight Studios' Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, and Marcei Brown. the STXfilms Motion Picture Group website was the first to announce the Songbird news.