Jim Carrey did something fun for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 crew with one crew member walking away with the keys to a brand new car. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the first Sonic the Hedgehog featured Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the movie's villain opposite Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). The movie was released to great success in theaters, prompting Paramount Pictures to order Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel, Jim Carrey has been in Vancouver shooting his scenes. Wanting to show his thanks for the hard work put into the movie by the crew, Carrey reportedly held a raffle with a new Chevy Blazer RS - a vehicle that retails for just over $40,000 - as the grand prize. The winner was chosen on Friday morning with a crew member who worked as a grip on Sonic 2 winning the Blazer.

Based on the video game series popularized by the Sega Genesis, Sonic the Hedgehog currently stands as the highest-grossing video game movie adaptation of all time. Fans have also particularly praised Carrey's performance as Dr. Robotnik. In an interview with Digital Spy last year, director Jeff Fowler explained how Carrey improvised a lot of his material and was very involved creatively in crafting the live-action version of the video game supervillain.

"With Robotnik, there wasn't quite so much to pull from with the source material, because he is very moustache-twirly, and for the purposes of the film, we were trying to keep him a little bit more grounded," Fowler said. "I mean, we still obviously had a lot of fun with the character. The development that went into him, and all of that, was made so great, just by the casting of Jim Carrey, and all the ideas that he brought to it. It just felt like he really responded to the character in the most incredible way, and had so many ideas for how to develop him."

The director added: "Really, it's just so much fun to see what he's cooked up, and to be trying stuff. We were always doing alts, or just coming up with different gags and ways to do the scene. That just gave us a lot of really great options when it came to editing."

Fowler returns to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 2 with a script from returning screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Returning from the first movie along with Carrey as Dr. Robotnik as Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden as Tom, and Tika Sumpter as Maddie. Sonic's pal Tails is confirmed to be in the movie while Knuckles is heavily rumored to appear, but no voice actors have yet been named for these animated characters. It has been reported that Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is under consideration for the part of Knuckles.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on April 8, 2022. It will stream on Paramount+ following its theatrical release window. This news comes to us from TMZ.