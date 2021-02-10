Not much is yet known about upcoming video game sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 but returning voice actor Ben Schwartz has read the script and describes it as "awesome". Production on the Sonic the Hedgehog follow-up will reportedly begin soon, though Schwartz's talents as the voice of the titular spiny rodent will not be required just yet.

"I know that the sequel's happening, and they're gonna start filming soon. But because I'm the voice behind a speaker, I don't know any exact dates or anything like that. But I'm excited, I read the script and it's awesome."

Though Ben Schwartz claims to not know exactly when his vocals will be needed, it will likely be soon, with the movie going into production as soon as next month. Bringing Sonic to screen is a collaborative process which requires the entire cast, meaning Schwartz won't be waiting too long before returning as the famous Sega character.

"Sometimes I read, like for the first one we did a big table read beforehand. And, so we do a bit of that and then I record a bunch of my lines beforehand so they can play with it. But I'm the one that sees it on screen and I get to play with that they've filmed. So, I get to really play with that."

While it may feel like a decade ago, the first Sonic the Hedgehog was released last year, and finds the superfast, blue-colored hedgehog as he tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

Not much is yet known about the direction of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but the first movie's ending does hint at where things may go, as well as giving audiences a look at another beloved Sonic sidekick, Tails, in a post-credits scene.

Sources have since claimed that the fan-favorite red echidna, Knuckles, will also feature heavily in the sequel. Many have speculated that Knuckles would be introduced in a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cameo, similar to that of Tails in the first movie, but reports have now indicated that he will have a "relevant role" in the follow-up and that the character's appearance "will be larger than a cameo."

It has also been reported that Knuckles will "stay true to his video game incarnation", meaning that he will be able to both glide and climb walls just like the in the video game. His personality has been described as "serious in nature, but still gullible at times," with the studio currently in the casting process for the voice of Knuckles. That casting process may have now come to an end, with recent rumors that Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been offered the Knuckles role. Paramount have reportedly put the ball "in his court."

Director by Jeff Fowler is expected to return to helm the sequel, with Sonic the Hedgehog stars Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Neal McDonald, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Natasha Rothwell all expected to reprise their roles alongside Ben Schwartz as Sonic. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.