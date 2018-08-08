The Sonic the Hedgehog movie, if nothing else, will probably be gloriously weird. Not only has Jim Carrey been cast to play the movie's primary villain Dr. Robotnik, but the actor and comedian has assured the world that he's going to actually be playing the character in live-action. This won't be some CGI Eggman with Carrey providing the voice or motion capture. It's the real deal, as bizarre as that may sound.

Jim Carrey recently spoke at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. Carrey was there promoting his new Showtime series Kidding, which reunites him with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry. At one point, the subject of his role in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and his Dr. Robotnik came up and Carrey promised that "It will be live-action." As for how this is going to be accomplished? The actor had this to offer the crowd.

"Magic! Mixed with desperation."

This is a pretty interesting development. Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik is generally portrayed as a rotund mad scientist in the video game, with a ridiculously huge mustache who sports cartoonish red and yellow clothing. He's a guy who builds robots and other various vehicles to combat Sonic and his trusty buddy Tails. It seemed to be a character destined for at least some CGI work but, according to Jim Carrey, he's going to be playing the villain for real. Does that mean they're going to change his stature? Carrey is by no means a large man. Or will the often outlandish comedian sport a body-transforming suit? No matter how this ends up being dealt with, this is no doubt an interesting new development. Especially considering just how committed Carrey generally is to his roles. It's certainly been a while since he's been given the opportunity to do something this wild.

Production on the movie is taking place currently, with filming kicking off last month. Story details are currently being kept under wraps. What we know for sure is that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie will be a blend of live-action and CGI, with Westworld star James Marsden starring as the human lead character. A set photo that was recently making the rounds online reveals that the movie will be pretty faithful to the games, teasing the Green Hill Zone from the first game as a major location.

Jeff Fowler is in the director's chair, who doesn't have a ton of experience with features. Deadpool director Tim Miller is on board as a producer though. There is no word yet on if anyone is going to be brought on board to voice the titular Sega character, or if he's going to be more of a silent hero. Paramount is set to release the Sonic the Hedgehog movie in theaters on November 15, 2019. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of Deadline.