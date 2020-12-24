The recent reports that fan-favorite Sonic the Hedgehog character, Knuckles, will feature heavily in the sequel has fans wondering who will be brought in to provide the voice of the beloved red echidna. Well, one name seems be beating out all others on social media, with Sonic enthusiasts hoping that the role will be filled by walking bicep and Hollywood heavy hitter Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Like and retweet if you agree that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson should voice knuckles in the sequel to the Sonic the hedgehog movie.#SonicMovie2#SonicNewspic.twitter.com/p6PUIoEfvc — AspieTree (@AspieTree25) December 23, 2020

After finding huge success in WWE, Dwayne Johnson has gone on to become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood and was recently named the highest paid actor of the year. Thanks to roles in such tentpole franchises as the Jumanji series, the Fast & Furious saga, and the upcoming DC outing Black Adam, Johnson is now considered one of the biggest action movie icons of all time.

Aside from kicking ass and taking names, the actor has also proven his penchant for comedy, with the combination of the two no doubt why so many are confident that Johnson will join Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as Knuckles.

As is so often the case these days, the petitions have already begun.

Many have speculated that Knuckles will be introduced in a Sonic the Hedgehog 2 cameo, setting up a third movie similar to that of Tails post-credits debut in the first movie, but sources have now indicated that Knuckles will have a "relevant role" in the follow-up and that the character's appearance "will be larger than a cameo." It has also been reported that Knuckles will "stay true to his video game incarnation", meaning that he will be able to both glide and climb walls just like the in the video game. His personality has been described as "serious in nature, but still gullible at times," with the studio currently in the casting process for the voice of Knuckles.

The same sources have also claimed that Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler will be back to helm the video game sequel, along with screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller, and that the movie is looking to start production next May. These mysterious sources have even revealed that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is looking to add another human character named Randall, who will specifically not interact with the titular character, and that production is looking to add an A-list cameo to proceedings, with Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock reportedly being considered.

This is not the first time that The Rock's name has been thrown around for a Sonic sequel, with star Neal McDonough adding fuel to the rumors. "I'm looking forward to part two," McDonough said earlier this year. "Literally, part two, I've already heard rumblings that The Rock is going to be [in it]. The Rock is in part two of everything, by the way."

Johnson even responded to the Sonic the Hedgehog shout-out on social media, where he declared his love for the character and his feelings towards being name-dropped by the spiky, blue speedster. "So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college," the actor said. "Many moons later this... life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times." So, suddenly Johnson signing on as Knuckles is a lot more likely than first thought. The news of Knuckles inclusion in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was first reported by The Illuminerdi.

