Digital artist BossLogic is turning some heads after posting his latest Sonic the Hedgehog 2 fan art. Recently, The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba revealed online that he'd been cast as the voice of fan favorite character Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming sequel. As Elba is one of today's most popular actors, the news went over very well with Sonic the Hedgehog fans.

It would seem that Knuckles will look mostly the same as how he appears in the video games, given that's what's happening with Sonic and Tails. An image of a Knuckles statue prop from the set also seems to suggest as much. Even so, BossLogic had gotten requests to create some new fan art of Elba as Knuckles. The digital artist then put together a new incarnation of Knuckles that looks a bit more like Elba physically, and the results are... interesting, to say the least. You can look at it below.

Posting the fan art to Instagram, BossLogic writes in the caption: "People asking me all day to make @idriselba as Knuckles is this year's most odd request, but I assume a cursed image is what you're looking for. (Disclaimer) I'm sorry...."

"I didn't need this image in my head. But alas, here we are," reads one top comment on the post. "You were so caught up with the fact that you could do it and never asked yourself if you should do it," adds another fan. Another comment reads, "indeed is bizarre and comes in many forms but some really have to be banned to the depths of hell and this is one of them."

Oddly enough, this isn't the first time we've seen Idris Elba's face on a humanoid-like animal's body with horrifying results. In 2019, he was featured as part of the ensemble of a live-action movie adaptation of the musical Cats. The design of the cat-like people in the movie was controversial and resulted in the release getting widely panned by critics. Even with talent like Elba, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen involved, fans just weren't able to look past the bizarre characters.

Something similar could have ended up happening with Sonic the Hedgehog as well. Originally, the design of the movie's Sonic was very different from what was shown in the theatrically released version. An early trailer revealed Sonic to have more human-like features as opposed to his traditional video game appearance, and the backlash from fans was swift and immense. Paramount delayed the movie to give the filmmakers time to redesign Sonic, and the reception was very positive as a result.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is directed by Jeff Fowler and written by the team of Pat Casey, Josh Miller, and John Whittington. Ben Schwartz returns as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Tika Sumpter also returning. The voice of Tails, Sonic's fox friend, has not yet been announced.

You can catch Idris Elba in theaters in James Gunn's new movie The Suicide Squad. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released on April 8, 2022.