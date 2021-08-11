Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been sent into a state of blissful shock thanks to the announcement that esteemed actor Idris Elba will join the franchise as the voice of Knuckles in the upcoming sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Well, Sonic enthusiasts have had a chance to mull over the thought of Elba's dulcet tones emanating from the mouth of the beloved echidna, and they love it.

IDRIS ELBA VOICING KNUCKLES IS LITERALLY THE MOST PERFECT CASTING EVER https://t.co/ShhidYgufD — Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) August 10, 2021

Introduced in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 video game back in the before times of 1994, Knuckles began his story as a non-playable antagonist before uniting with Sonic the Hedgehog and has since become one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

idris elba just got cast as knuckles in the new sonic movie and I have no self control pic.twitter.com/iM5ZXrgaaE — manny (@mannyfidel) August 10, 2021

Much like Sonic, Knuckles has several unique abilities including gliding and climbing up walls, and is a powerful fighter with spiked hands. He serves as the guardian of the Master Emerald, a huge gemstone that controls the series' integral Chaos Emeralds, and is the last living member of his race.

I never thought I’d want Idris Elba to be Knuckles, but here we are. Honestly, I’m excited. He’s gonna be awesome! #SonicMovie2pic.twitter.com/hh9twXUKTD — Nitro-Spidey: #TheSuicideSquad | BLM (@NitroSpidey) August 10, 2021

While there had been much speculation, and fan-backing, to the idea of Aquaman star Jason Momoa voicing Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, it seems that the casting of Idris Elba has gone down exceptionally well indeed.

Idris Elba has been cast as Knuckles in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2". With a distinctive voice and buckets of charm, I feel he's a great choice for the role.



Robotnik better run. pic.twitter.com/BHNYCfkguU — Kevin The Critic (@kevin_thecritic) August 10, 2021

Clearly, the addition of Idris Elba, who has become an A-list star and Hollywood commodity thanks to roles in The Wire, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Pacific Rim, Star Trek Beyond, and as Heimdall in the MCU, has fans even more excited to return to the world of Sonic the Hedgehog.

IDRIS ELBA IS KNUCKLES?! LETS GOOOO https://t.co/L8LzUV3NU2 — The UnCommons 💫 (@WeirdEnoughHQ) August 10, 2021

Knuckles will not be Elba's first time voicing a well-known character, with the actor having terrified audiences everywhere with his intense performance as the tiger tyrant Shere Khan in 2016's The Jungle Book.

Idris Elba's voice is articulate, smooth, and sexy. Which is to say, EXACTLY how I imagined Knuckles — Ian Cook (@icu8024) August 11, 2021

Elba is currently lighting up the screen as Bloodsport in director James Gunn's DC comic book adventure, The Suicide Squad, and his casting as Knuckles has applauding the actor for his movie choices.

FROM BLOODSPORT TO KNUCKLES, IDRIS ELBA STAY WINNING. pic.twitter.com/B1cfEkHASF — Brenton (@dcuverse) August 10, 2021

Aside from the fanbase, the actor has now been welcomed with open arms to the Sonic family, with actress Tika Sumpter, who will reprise the role of Maddie in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, taking to social media to celebrate the addition of Idris.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 picks up with the super-fast spiny mammal having settled in Green Hills. But Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. No sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Director Jeff Fowler will return to helm the sequel, with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also set to bring back the likes of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, alongside Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as his wife, Maddie. The first movie finds the blue-colored hedgehog and video game icon as he tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

With Elba now on board, rumors that Knuckles will feature heavily in the sequel have seemingly been confirmed. Previous reports claimed that he will have a "relevant role" in the follow-up and that the character's appearance "will be larger than a cameo." Described as "serious in nature, but still gullible at times," we cannot wait to see Elba bring his talents to the voice of Knuckles when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 races onto the big screen on April 8, 2022. The news that Elba will play Knuckles was first announced by the actor himself on his Intagram.