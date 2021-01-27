It turns out Paramount Pictures isn't wasting any time in getting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 into production. According to actress Tika Sumpter, who is set to return for the sequel, filming is set to begin in just a couple of short months in March. That means, despite everything working against the industry in the last year, the movie will be shooting just over a year after the original hit theaters. That is pretty remarkable, all things considered.

Tika Sumpter was a big part of Sonic the Hedgehog, playing the role of Maddie. The character will be returning for the sequel, which was officially confirmed by the studio in May of last year. During a recent appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Sumpter was explaining that her daughter was a big fan of Sonic, while also revealing that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be getting underway in March. Here's what she had to say about it.

"[My Daughter] is obviously obsessed with Sonic, she told me she wants to meet Sonic. And I go, 'Well, that's a problem' [laughs]. She's super excited about Sonic 2, which I'm about to start in March. So I'm excited We're shooting in Hawaii and Vancouver. But it's a huge hit in my house."

As it turns out, Sonic the Hedgehog was a big hit outside of her house as well. The movie, based on Sega's popular video game franchise of the same name, was released in February 2020. It managed to get a decent run in theaters before many of them started closing over health and safety concerns. Even with its run at the box office cut short, the movie earned a truly solid $304 million globally. It also had a good run as a rental title before making its way to home video.

Plot details for the follow-up are largely being kept under wraps for the sequel. Though we know some more characters from the video games, such as Tails and Knuckles, will have large roles. James Marsden is also expected to reprise his role as Tom, with Ben Schwartz returning as the voice of Sonic. Jeff Fowler is also set to return to the director's chair. Pat Casey and Josh Miller are set to pen the screenplay, with Deadpool director Tim Miller on board once again as an executive producer. Paramount worked to keep much of the core creative team on board. It is also not unlikely that Jim Carrey will return as Dr. Robotnik.

Many Hollywood productions have had trouble getting off the ground, given current conditions. But things seem to be moving right along on this front. Paramount is undoubtedly hopeful that they can have the sequel ready by the time theaters are back up and running again at normal levels. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the sequel are made available. You can check out the interview clip from the Live With Kelly and Ryan YouTube channel.