Fans wishes may come true. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 may be bringing in some major star power. It has been reported that Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman) has been offered the role of Knuckles in the upcoming sequel. Whether or not the star accepts the role remains to be seen but it appears that the filmmakers are aiming high on this one.

According to a new report, Jason Momoa has indeed been offered the role of Knuckles. It had previously been confirmed that the fan-favorite character will appear in the sequel, which is expected to begin production in March. Paramount has put the ball "in his court." It is now up to Momoa to accept or decline the offer. Sonic's pal Tails is also expected to have a larger role in the follow-up. The character appeared in a post-credits scene attached to the first movie, signaling that Sonic and Tails were set to team up in the sequel.

This would add yet another high-profile project to Jason Momoa's ever-growing slate. The actor is set to reprise his role as Arthur Curry in Aquaman 2, which is expected to begin filming sometime this year. He will also be seen as the hero in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which is hitting HBO Max next month. Additionally, Momoa has Dune in the can. The highly-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel is currently set to debut in theaters, and possibly on HBO Max, in October.

Even if Jason Momoa is busy on-screen, he can probably find time to do the necessary voiceover work for Knuckles. Voice work is a bit more flexible. Ben Schwartz, who voiced Sonic in the first movie, will be returning as well. The central human cast, including James Marsden and Tika Sumpter, will be reprising their roles too. Jim Carrey is expected to be back as Doctor Robotnik, though that has yet to be confirmed.

Sonic the Hedgehog was released in February 2020 and had a decent run in theaters before they were shut down for much of the year. Paramount was happy with the results, all things considered, as the Sega video game adaptation took in more than $300 million at the global box office. Had theaters not been forced to shut down, it may well have performed even better. As such, a sequel was quickly given the go-ahead, with much of the original creative team returning.

Sega released the first Sonic the Hedgehog game in 1991. It is one one of the most-recognized franchises in all of gaming. A series of sequels and spin-offs have followed over the years. The red-skinned Knuckles made his first appearance in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Jeff Fowler will once again be in the director's chair. Tim Miller, known best as the director of Deadpool, is one again on board as a producer. Pat Casey and Josh Miller are penning the screenplay. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Illuminderdi.