As production ramps up, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 continues to confirm the names of its cast, and the latest name returning from the first movie will be Lee Majdoub, who reprises his role as Agent Stone in the follow up to the surprise 2020 hit. The announcement was made by the official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account to coincide with National Coffee Day, the reason behind which was partially explained with the image that accompanied the tweet showing the faces of Majdoub's Stone and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik drawn into the froth of a cup of coffee.

Agent Stone (aka @LeeMajdoub) is BACK for #SonicMovie2! What does this have to do with #NationalCoffeeDay? IYKYK pic.twitter.com/uD33SVKVh0 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) September 29, 2021

For those who are familiar with the pair's relationship in Sonic The Hedgehog will be aware of a popular scene from the movie that completes the coffee reference in the post. The scene finds Robotnik working and dancing in his laboratory when he is disturbed by Stone bringing him a steamed Austrian goat milk latte much to the annoyance of the crazed scientist. Throughout the film, the pair have a brilliant chemistry and Lee Majdoub shared the tweet himself soon after it was posted, commenting, "Did you really think Dr. Robotnik could do this without me?"

I’m back for #SonicMovie2!!!

What... did you really think Dr. Robotnik could do this without me? (Don’t answer that).

Anyways, Happy #NationalCoffeeDay! #SteamedAustrianGoatMilkLattehttps://t.co/4OBtdZnepu — Lee Majdoub (@LeeMajdoub) September 29, 2021

Filming is already complete on the sequel, with all of the main cast members reprising their roles, including James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic himself. After much speculation, it was confirmed that Idris Elba will be joining the movie as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna.

Production on the film began in March this year and was reportedly wrapped in June, while some eagled-eyed Twitter users, discovered that the US Copyright Office catalogue already had a synopsis for the movie, which reads, "After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz."

While the description has not been officially released by Paramount, the storyline does fit with what is known of the movie by the various set photos and other snippets of information to have been released during filming. Either way, the Sonic franchise means that Knuckles, as in the description, will be starting out as an antagonist in the movie, but by the end, expect him to have switched sides to stand alongside the blue speedster and Miles "Tails" Prower.

Sonic the Hedgehog released in cinemas in February 2020, managing to just edge out ahead of the Covid pandemic and despite being delayed due to fan backlash over the design of the title character, the movie was a hit with fans and pulled in just under $320 million on the back of its $90 million budget. No doubt Paramount will be hoping that the sequel will prove even more popular when it is released on April 8th, 2022.