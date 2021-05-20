Sonic the Hedgehog fans rejoice, as we now have an official synopsis for the upcoming sequel, and it's sure to put a smile on the face of Sega fans everywhere. According to the newly released plot description, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will feature prominent roles for both Tails and Knuckles, with the beloved sidekicks starting out on opposite sides as Dr. Robotnik hunts for a Chaos Emerald.

So, was just looking to see what Sega has done lately and ran past the Sonic 2 movie copyright and not sure anyone has posted this yet.#SonicMovie2#sonicthehedghogpic.twitter.com/a6CrCyk4bG — Rocks the Squirrel (@Ninja_Risu) May 19, 2021

"After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands. Being directed by Jeff Fowler, and starring Jim Carrey, James Marsden, and Ben Schwartz."

So, it looks like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will take a lot more inspiration from the video game source than the first movie, with the story seemingly pulling directly from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, with Knuckles teaming up with Robotnik to find the Chaos Emerald, having been convinced by the evil scientist that Sonic is the villain.

The Chaos Emeralds, for those unaware, are a set of seven ancient emeralds which possess powerful properties and abilities. Those that hold theChaos Emeralds are able to use them for a variety of different things, including powering machines, initiating Super transformations, and even warping time and space.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will once again star Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom Wachowski and Maddie Wachowski respectively. No actors have yet been confirmed for Tails or Knuckles, though rumors did recently circulate that Jason Momoa was being sought-after for the red Echidna.

Introducing more familiar faces from Sonic lore to the big screen is something that returning director Jeff Fowler had always planned, with the filmmaker previously expressing his excitement over being able to bring more characters into the fray. "For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple," Fowler explained regarding the importance of establishing the central rivalry between Sonic and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. "Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don't ... I mean, I love ... There's a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it's the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more."

"And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love," he continued. "And yeah, I mean, no one's more excited than me to have that opportunity."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for release in the United States on April 8, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. The synopsis appeared on the U.S. Copyright Office website and was shared by Twitter user Rocks the Squirrel.