The movie adaptation of Sonic the Hedgehog remains one of this year's very few success stories, garnering positive reviews and making healthy profits at the box-office before the global lockdown hit the brakes on the earnings of new releases. Now, director of the film, Jeff Fowler, has revealed in an interview with Yahoo that the post-credits scene in the film teasing the arrival of fan-favorite franchise character Tails was planned early on in the development of the project.

"It was planned very early on that we really wanted to allude to and tease some of these other characters that fans love, just to say: 'Hey guys, we love these characters and we know you love them. We're gonna get to them. If we get the opportunity to tell more stories, we absolutely have a place in the movie world for some of these characters that fans know and love.".

In the video games that inspired the movie, Miles 'Tails' Prower is a two-tailed fox who was picked on by others for his unusual tail. One day, Tails met his hero Sonic, who encouraged him to ignore what others were saying about him and focus on improving his skills. Tails would later go on to become Sonic's best friend and sidekick, the Luigi to his Mario (or the Princess Peach to his Mario, considering how Tails also has a tendency to get kidnapped and in need of rescue).

It makes sense that in today's world of cinematic universes, the studio would have plans right from the start to not just make a Sonic movie, but set up an entire extended universe containing Sonic's other allies, including Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles and the rest.

Interestingly, if Tails was an early part of the script, that means he was already in the movie back when Sonic was still sporting his initial, more humanized design. The design that we got to see in the trailer, resulting in such intense fan outrage that the studio had to do a complete makeover of Sonic's look. Maybe Tails also had a similar look to the early Sonic, before his design was also upgraded to something more cutesy and palatable. For now, Fowler says that there is no official word on a sequel, but it is a possibility he would welcome.

"Nothing would make me happier than getting an opportunity to tell more stories with these characters. So, fingers crossed."

Considering the success of the original, it is almost guaranteed that the video game movie will get multiple sequels and spinoffs, and perhaps even an entire Nintendo cinematic universe that could one day rival the MCU in terms of colorful characters and fan following. Meanwhile, for gamers longing for a more 'adult' take on video games on the big screen, the Mortal Kombat reboot under James Wan is still chugging along in production and promises to be a bloody, faithful adaptation of the series. This news was first reported at UK Movies Yahoo.