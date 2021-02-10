The official title and logo have been revealed for the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sequel. On the official Twitter account for the movie, a promotional video was posted touting the sequel's title as, you guessed it, Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The '2' used for the official logo is also noticeably double-tailed, suggesting that Sonic's pal Tails will play a big part in the new movie. You can check out the video below.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

Fans of the original games should also love the music and sound effects featured in the video. The caption reads, "Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022."

Per Paramount Pictures, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 tells the story of "the world's speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

While we know Tails will be in the sequel, there are rumors that Knuckles could be making an appearance in the movie as well. This week, it was reported that Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa was offered the role, but none of this has been officially confirmed. The idea of Knuckles joining the fold in Part 2 has a lot of old school Sega fans very excited, as the red echidna is one of the franchise's most popular characters.

Jeff Fowler, who helmed the first movie, will return to direct Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Pat Casey and Josh Miller also returned to write the screenplay. Neal H. Mortiz, Toby Ascher, and Toru Nakahara will produce with Tim Miller, Hajime Satomi, and Haruki Satomi executive producing.

Obviously, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is based on the popular video game series of the same name. It follows sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) teaming up with a speedy blue hedgehog from another world (Ben Schwartz) to find Sonic's lost rings. Meanwhile, the mad scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) hopes to take the rings for himself as he needs them to fulfill his plans of world domination. Critics largely enjoyed the movie, with Carrey in particular earning praise for a comedic performance that was reminiscent of his roles from the 90s.

When the first teaser was released for Sonic, there was a tremendous backlash as fans criticized the bizarre CGI design of the titular character. This resulted in the movie getting delayed from its original release date so Sonic's look could be retooled into something more familiar to fans of the games. Because Paramount chose to listen to the fans, people turned out in droves to see Sonic the Hedgehog when it was released last year, making it the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time in North America.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to be released in theaters on April 8, 2022. Filming is set to begin in March and shooting will take place in Vancouver and Hawaii. This news comes to us from the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account.