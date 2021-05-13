Filming has wrapped on upcoming video game movie sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, with director Jeff Fowler taking to social media to thank the cast and crew, as well as reveal that at least some of the movie will take place on the Mushroom Planet. Despite some major creative setbacks, the first Sonic the Hedgehog emerged as a huge hit last year, with audiences excited to return to the high-speed world of the beloved blue hedgehog.

That’s a wrap in Vancouver! Thank you to all the amazing cast/crew in this city... so much incredible talent helping make #SonicMovie2 truly special (and spoiler alert... EPIC! )

Alongside director Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will also bring back the likes of Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog, alongside Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, and James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as his wife, Maddie. The first movie finds the superfast, blue-colored hedgehog and video game icon as he tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.

Not much is yet known about the direction of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but it has been revealed that the sequel will introduce a number of video game favorites, including Sonic's loyal sidekick, Tails, and the super-strong red echidna, Knuckles. The first movie's ending did already hint at where things may go, giving audiences a look at Tails in a post-credits scene.

Sources have since claimed that Knuckles will feature heavily in the sequel, with reports claiming that he will have a "relevant role" in the follow-up and that the character's appearance "will be larger than a cameo." It has also been reported that Knuckles will "stay true to his video game incarnation", meaning that he will be able to both glide and climb walls just like the in the video game. His personality has been described as "serious in nature, but still gullible at times." Fans have been given some idea of what the character will likely look like in the movie, thanks to a statue of the Red Echidna being recently spotted on set.

No actors have yet been confirmed as the voices of Tails and Knuckles, but recent rumors have claimed that Aquaman star Jason Momoa has been offered the Knuckles role, with Paramount having reportedly put the ball "in his court."

Fowler has previously expressed his excitement over being able to bring more characters into the fray, having now established the central rivarly bvetween Sonic and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. "For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple," Fowler explained. "Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don't ... I mean, I love ... There's a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it's the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one's more excited than me to have that opportunity."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled for release in the United States on April 8, 2022, by Paramount Pictures. This comes to us from Jeff Fowler's Twitter account.