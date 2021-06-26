After three decades of ring collecting for Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog made that tricky transition to the big screen, defying the odds to become not only successful but a record breaker as the highest grossing video game movie domestically. While it couldn't quite manage to topple Detective Pikachu in the global stakes, the impressive reviews, gross profit and a brilliantly barmy performance from Jim Carrey, there was no doubt that a sequel would be greenlit, and Paramount Pictures didn't disappoint. Now, just days after the little blue speedster celebrated his 30th anniversary, filming of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially wrapped.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 began shooting in March, and is not only bringing back James Marsden, Jim Carrey and Sonic himself, but is also bringing in those other Sonic icons, Tails and Knuckles. With cameras done rolling, director Jeff Fowler celebrated the movie's milestone by posting a gorgeous image on his Twitter account, saying "That's a wrap. Thank you #Hawaii #Sonicmovie2". The first part of the production completed filming in Vancouver back in May, but then shifted to Hawaii for the final round of shooting. With that all complete, and the footage in the can, Fowler and his crew can get moving on post-production, which will include actually putting Sonic and co into the movie via CGI magic, as I don't think the final version would go down well with stand-ins and props still in the shots.

While the Hawaii shoot is thought to provide the setting of Knuckles The Echidna's home of Angel Island, the new movie will not only feature new locations but will bring back some familiar elements from the first outing. We will see Sonic still living with Tom and Maddie Wachwoski, played by Marsden and Tika Sumpter, after he was asked to stay with them at the end of the first film. But as you would expect, the little blue guy has itchy feet and can't wait to get a bit of freedom. Soon, Tom and Maddie are off on vacation, leaving Sonic on his own to get into trouble. That trouble comes in the form of Carrey's Dr Robotnik, who escapes his Mushroom planet prison and with the help of Knuckles attempts to acquire one of the infamous chaos emeralds. This means Sonic, along with the help of Tails, must has his work cut out for him to keep the powerful gem out of the mad scientist's hands.

As well as Marsden, Carrey, Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as Sonic, the movie also sees the return of Adam Pally and Natasha Rothwell, while Shemar Moore, of Criminal Minds fame, will be joining the cast in an undisclosed role. The casting of Knuckles has not been announced, but Colleen O'Shaughnessey is expected to voice Tails, after proving the character with a voice in the first movie's cameo appearance and in the Sonic the Hedgehog video games since 2014.

For now, we can expect to see Sonic The Hedgehog 2 speed into theaters on April 8, where it goes head to head with Brad Pitt's equally fast sounding Bullet Train. Who will win this speed battle is anyone's guess, but a sequel that promises to give more than its predecessor is always a sure-fire hit, so it looks like even the star power of Pitt may not be enough to prevent Sonic coming out victorious in this match.