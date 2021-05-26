Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and Sega has released a fun new trailer promoting a special celebration for the occasion. On Tuesday, Sega announced that a special streaming event would be held on May 27 in honor of Sonic making his debut on the Sega Genesis in 1991. The company has since released a special trailer teasing the festivities, summing up 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog in a video that's just over a minute long. You can check it out below.

From our stories to yours, thank you for being a part of it all every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/HTx9zY5YCC — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 25, 2021

The Sonic 30th anniversary celebration will be showcased on the character's official YouTube and Twitch pages. Viewers were asked to tune in for a first look at some of Sega's "upcoming projects, partnerships, and events to celebrate Sonic's 30th anniversary." This could mean we'll find out what's coming next in the video game series, and there's also a chance we'll see something from the live-action sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2 or the upcoming animated series adaptation from Netflix.

Sonic the Hedgehog has been enjoying a resurgence in popularity over the past year, following the release of the live-action movie adaptation. Hitting theaters in February 2020 before the pandemic changed everything, the movie was a big hit at the box office in addition to landing well with fans. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the movie starred Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden as his pal Tom Wachowski, Tika Sumpter as Tom's wife Maddie, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, whose performance as the villain was particularly well-praised.

The sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, has already wrapped filming. Featuring the same cast reprising their roles, the sequel introduces Sonic's friend Tails, as teased at the end of the first movie. Director Jeff Fowler also returned to direct the movie using a script from returning writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. A leaked synopsis for the movie also suggests Knuckles the red echidna will arrive as well, and there are rumors of Jason Momoa potentially voicing the role. The sequel is scheduled to be released on April 8, 2022.

In February, it was announced that a new animated series adaptation based on the popular video game was in development at Netflix. In the works from Sega of America and WildBrain, the series is called Sonic Prime and is set to debut on the streamer sometime in 2022. The 24-episode series will feature the blue blur in "a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands. Sonic's adventure is about more than a race to save the universe, it's a journey of self-discovery and redemption."

The Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary event will be streamed on Thursday, May 27, at 12:00 p.m ET (9:00 a.m. PT). You can watch the event on YouTube, and it will also be streamed on Sonic's official page at Twitch. Watching it live is optional, as you can watch the videos at your convenience later if you can't tune in as it streams. The news of the streaming event was announced by Sonic the Hedgehog on Twitter.