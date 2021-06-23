Sonic the Hedgehog is trending online as fans celebrate the 30th "birthday" of the video game legend turned movie star. On June 23, 1991, the very first Sonic the Hedgehog video game was released for the Sega Genesis. Almost single handedly, the speedy rodent elevated the Sega Genesis as a serious competitor to Nintendo's Super Nintendo console, as the game was an instant hit that spawned a highly successful franchise.

Looking back at the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog's release, there are many who are celebrating what they consider to be the character's birthday. That even includes voice actor Roger Craig Smith, who's been serving as the official voice of Sonic in the video game series since 2010. Recalling playing the first game so many years ago, Smith still has trouble believing how he eventually came to be the actual hedgehog himself.

"No way a 15-year-old me could've imagined that 30 years later I'd be involved with this icon of entertainment," Smith tweeted. "What an honor it's been to play a small part in this massive (and still expanding) franchise. Happy 30th, Sonic the Hedgehog. Continued speed into the future!"

Jeff Fowler, who directed the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and its upcoming sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2, posted a fun video to Twitter as well. Along with the rest of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 team, Fowler celebrates the character's birthday by literally exploding a 30th birthday cake set up for Sonic.

From his official Twitter account, Sonic's fellow video game legend Pac-Man also tweeted: "I can keep up...I can keep up...I can kee-I can't keep up! Happy 30th birthday to the fastest guy around, Sonic the Hedgehog! You haven't let old age slow you down!"

And even the official PlayStation account tweeted a GIF of Sonic along with the phrase, "Happy 30th to a true blue hero."

Many, many fans are also honoring the hedgehog online. Including some hand-drawn fan art, some fan posted: "Happy 30th Anniversary Sonic the Hedgehog! Thank you for inspiring me and millions of fans around the world to always Reach for the Stars! You'll always be number 1 in my heart, forever and always Blue heart Happy Birthday Sonic, We love you!"

And another fan who also included some birthday fan art said, "Happy Birthday Sonic! 30 years! Time really goes by fast. It seems like not too long ago I was a kid watching Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog back when it premired. Thank you for 30 way past cool years Sonic the Hedgehog! Art by yours truly."

Following the smash success of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie when it was released last year, the franchise is more popular than ever. The official sequel, which brings back Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, recently wrapped filming as revealed by the director. It is set to be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on April 8, 2022. In the meantime, fans can check out the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie now streaming on Hulu.

