Sonic the Hedgehog was narrowly able to defeat The Call of the Wild this weekend at the box office. The big screen adaptation of the iconic video game has been earning more than most people originally anticipated, thanks, in part, to the hefty redesign process. The Sonic movie took in $26.3 million, which was more than enough to take the top spot this weekend. To date, Sonic the Hedgehog has earned over $203.1 million globally and it shows no signs of slowing down.

The Call of the Wild took the second position this weekend after earning $24.8 million. The movie, which stars Harrison Ford, has been receiving mixed reviews all week, with many wondering why the dog had to be CGI. Birds of Prey took the third spot after bringing in an additional $7 million. The Margot Robbie-starring movie has been underperforming at the box office, despite critical and fan praise. The movie has only earned $173.7 million since debuting in theaters earlier this month.

Brahms: The Boy II took the fourth spot this weekend after brining in $5.9 million. The supernatural horror movie is a stand-alone sequel to the 2016's The Boy and stars Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery. Bad Boys for Life took the fifth position with $5.8 million. The highly anticipated sequel has been a box office success and has earned over $391 million globally since hitting theaters last month.

Sam Mendes' 1917 earned $4.4 million this weekend, which was enough to land at number 6. The Academy Award winning World War I movie has been a steady earner at the box office ever since it debuted at the end of December. Blumhouse's Fantasy Island has not been a hit with critics, but it was able to bring in $4.1 million and took the seventh spot this weekend. The movie, which is based on the hit TV series of the same name, takes a much different approach to the source material than what most people were expecting.

Parasite took the eighth position this weekend after earning $3.1 million. The thriller has seen a healthy box office uptick since winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Jumanji: The Next Level remains in the top ten and came in at number nine after bringing in $3 million. The sequel hit theaters late last year and has been able to consistently earn money, unlike The Rise of Skywalker. Finally, at number ten is Photograph, which took in $2.8 million. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo

