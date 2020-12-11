Netflix has announced a new 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series. However, they made the announcement on Twitter and then quickly deleted the post. This is something that the streaming platform has done more than once over the past several years, which normally tends to provide more hype for their announcements. The series is being developed by Sega, Wild Brain, and Man of Action with an eye for a 2022 release. No other details were given in the original tweet, which many people took a screenshot of before Netflix deleted it.

Big new for all but the tweet is now gone. Luckily @RWalterson got the tweet to me in discord#SonicTheHedgehog#Netflix#sonicnetflixpic.twitter.com/jVSEA7QbtK — Sonicguru (@Sonicguru_Dan) December 10, 2020

The official tweet from Netflix read:

"Rings? Check. Sneakers? Check. Speed? SONIC. SEGA's legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog races onto Netflix in a new 3D animated series from SEGA, Wild Brain, and Man of Action premiering in 2022."

There was also a silhouette of the iconic blue hedgehog, though it's unclear if that will be a part of the final design at this point. Now seems like a great time to provide the world with more Sonic as video game fans await the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in movie theaters.

Since Netflix has announced the 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog series for 2022, it will likely be a while before we end up getting further information, including what the design will look like and who else will be involved in the series with the hedgehog. Regardless, this should be exciting news for video game fans who have been waiting to see more of Sonic on the big or small screen. 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog was able to break the video game movie curse and now, thanks to the public health crisis, is the fifth highest grossing movie of the year with just over $320 million in global earnings. For reference, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is at number four with $359 million.

There was a Sonic the Hedgehog animated series in the early 1990s, which aired for two seasons with a total of 26 episodes on ABC from September 1993 to December 1994. The series continued on in reruns throughout 1995. In the series, Sonic was a member of a band of freedom fighters battling to overthrow Doctor Robotnik, who was a despotic dictator who conquered their home planet Mobius years prior, ruling it as a polluted industrial dystopia. Since its cancelation, the animated series has become a cult favorite.

It's too early to tell what Netflix has planned for their Sonic the Hedgehog 3D animated series. With that being said, it does not seem like it will tie into the movie in any way, though that could change in the next few months. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if Netflix releases new information when they repost their tweet and keep it up. You can check out a screenshot of Netflix's original tweet above, thanks to the Sonic Guru Twitter account.