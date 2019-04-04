The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has received some pretty negative press over the past handful of months. However, it looks like that's about to change since Paramount premiered the first footage at CinemaCon. One of the teasers is set to Coolio's 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise," and many audience members were shocked to say the movie looks good. Jim Carrey surprised the audience by coming out on stage and throwing popcorn everywhere, but everybody almost seemed prepared for the actor to do something a little outrageous. However, many were not expecting to want to see Sonic the Hedgehog at all before the teasers rolled.

The first teaser focuses on Sonic the Hedgehog, while the second centers on Jim Carrey's evil Dr. Robotnik and reportedly brings the actor back to his comedic greatness. More than one person has said Carrey is, so far, the best thing about the movie, which one can easily understand. The teasers also prove the original leaks were accurate, but apparently Sonic looks great as he zips around at a million miles-per-hour. He has been described as a 4' tall alien, who is naked, which apparently isn't as creepy as it sounds.

A lot of comparisons to 1990s-era Jim Carrey have been made and that is definitely not a bad thing in the slightest. It's been awhile since we've seen Carrey get physical and crazy, so his performance in Sonic the Hedgehog will more than likely be met with open arms when the trailer finally hits the internet. Since the first footage has officially debuted, it won't be long until we all get a look at the blue hedgehog. Carrey had this to say at CinemaCon.

"I like to see you saved the best for last in the trailer, but this crowd deserves a real taste of what a real star vehicle is like. I am Dr. Robotnik, one of most intelligent men who ever walked the earth. It's basically my origins story."

Jim Carrey is obviously kidding, but in a way, he's not. While Sonic the Hedgehog is the name of the movie, it's going to be very hard to keep up with Carrey on the big screen, especially with a big curled mustache. While there were many people who were getting ready to completely dump on the movie and the look of its star, the first impressions have been overwhelmingly positive. Maybe Sonic the Hedgehog isn't heading toward the Super Mario Bros. movie territory after all.

The only real thing people are taking issue with is the use of Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise." Other than that, Sonic the Hedgehog sounds pretty promising, which isn't something anyone really expected to hear at this stage of the game. Hopefully Paramount will release the footage for all of us to see real soon. In the meantime, Sega is gearing up to celebrate their 30th anniversary with a Genesis Mini console for gamers to play the game that started it all and then there's is a tie-in video game for the movie in the works. More news is expected to drop shortly.