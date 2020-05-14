Adam Sandler enjoyed Jim Carrey's portrayal of Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog. In fact, he loved the performance so much that he actually called Carrey during the movie. As it turns out, Sonic was the last movie that Sandler was able to see in a theater, which is kind of weird to look back on for any of us at the moment. Regardless, Sandler had a good time watching his friend on the big screen.

In a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Sandler discussed what his life has been like since everything went down. Like everybody else, he has been staying indoors and practicing social distancing, so not a whole lot has been going on. Kimmel then asked about the last time he went out. Sandler had this to say.

"I saw Jim Carrey's movie, the Sonic. I noticed that people were spread out, there were only a few of us in the theater and I was laughing very loud. The people behind us were laughing, too... So I think that was our last big night out: Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog was able to pivot from the initial backlash and gain success at the box office, along with praise from fans and critics. However, the world's current state of affairs interrupted any further box office potential as movie theaters shut down not soon after its debut. Like many people who saw the movie, Adam Sandler loved what Jim Carrey did. He liked it so much that he had to call the actor right then and there. Sandler explains.

"I called Carrey from the theater. I was telling him how funny he was while it was going on. I didn't know it was going to be the last movie I ever saw at a movie theater."

Jim Carrey enjoyed making Sonic the Hedgehog and hopes to make a sequel since his full character arc has not been shown just yet. As long as everything goes according to plan, a sequel should happen in the near future, though it's impossible to tell when that will be, thanks to current events. It's not even clear when movie theaters will be able to open back up again at this point in time.

Sonic the Hedgehog is the second highest grossing movie of 2020 at the moment, just behind Bad Boys for Life. The movie made over $306 million worldwide and beat out Detective Pikachu domestically for the highest grossing video game movie of all time. If it was allowed to stay in theaters longer, it probably would have taken the global title too. Regardless, 2020 is in limbo and may very well be the year that was officially canceled. Maybe we'll get a do over in 2021. The interview with Adam Sandler can be watched below, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel.