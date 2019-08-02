Jim Carrey has broken his silence in regard to the redesign controversy over Sonic the Hedgehog. The actor plays the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming movie, which received an intense backlash from fans over the original design of the little blue hedgehog. The world famous video game character sported a much different look from what we were all used to and people freaked out, which led to the studio going back to make some big changes. "The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design and you want changes. It's going to happen," said director Jeff Fowler.

When asked about Sonic the Hedgehog and the backlash over the design, Jim Carrey was unsure of how he felt about the situation and the way it unraveled online. "I don't know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it's happening," said Carrey. It is a bit of a slippery slope from this point on. With that being said, Disney came under fire for the look of Will Smith's Genie in the Aladdin remake and they didn't budge. Carrey went on and had this to say.

"We'll have to see what that entails... Sometimes, you find the collective consciousness finds it wants something and then when it gets it: 'I just wanted it, I didn't care about it. I just jumped on the bandwagon.' Ownership of anything is going out the window for all of us."

Sonic the Hedgehog was supposed to race into theaters in November, but it will instead come out in February as the redesign takes place. At this time, it's unclear what the studio is specifically going to do to fix things, but fans are hoping the buff legs and human face will be gone. As for having to return for reshoots, Jim Carrey is done with the movie and is waiting to see where everything lands when it hits theaters. He explains.

"You become a Frankenstein's monster at some point right? I don't really concern myself with things once I did my thing. I'm not super concerned about it. It's gonna happen how it happens. It's either going to be a good thing or a bad thing."

The intense social media backlash was enough to get the studio to make some major changes to Sonic the Hedgehog. Will this be the way moving forward for all movies and other things the masses deem to be unacceptable? While it may have some detrimental effects on the entertainment industry, Jim Carrey isn't worried about its effect on Sonic for the time being.

Sonic the Hedgehog hits theaters on February 14th and hopefully everybody will be satisfied with the new redesign. While it's unclear what the studio is doing, one can easily imagine the new version to be a mixture of the classic look with some of the original big screen design making its way in for good measure. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what kind of facelift the hedgehog received. Jim Carrey's thoughts on the matter were first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.